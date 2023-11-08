TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Nov 8, 2023 08:40 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 8, 2023 08:45 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Book launched in fond memory of Mustafa Kamal Syed

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Nov 8, 2023 08:40 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 8, 2023 08:45 PM
Photo: Collected

Renowned television personality Mustafa Kamal Syed passed away on May 30, 2020. To keep the memories of this noted persona alive, a memoir shared by his close colleagues has been published recently.

This volume is comprised of reminiscing the memories of Mustafa Kamal Syed by cultural personalities and critics such as Keramat Mawla, M Hamid, Firoz Mahmud, and Nasir Uddin Yousuff, amongst many others. The boom features various aspects of the multifaceted artiste. It has been edited by Arif Khan and features artistic and graphic design by noted actor Afzal Hossain.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mustafa Kamal Syed achieved considerable success while working in television, hosting numerous successful programmes which earned him popularity.

Read more

South Asian film ‘Barir Naam Shahana’ selected for Jio MAMI Mumbai Film fest finale

"Kul Nai Kinara Nai" is one of the notable dramas where actors Afzal Hossain and Suborna Mustafa were featured.

After working in BTV, he joined NTV, where he also achieved recognition and contributed to significant discussions under his guidance.

It may not be known to many that this creative persona was the initiator to launch 'package' drama on BTV. He brought significant changes through his entrepreneurship.

The inaugural ceremony of the book launching took place at Channel i's office.

Related topic:
Mustafa Kamal SyedAfzal HossainSuborna Mustafa
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Suborna Mustafa hurt after falling down staircase

Suborna Mustafa hurt after falling down staircase

Colors of Freedom: Bangladeshi art exhibition to illuminate New York City

Colors of Freedom: Bangladeshi art exhibition to illuminate New York City

Bhabna on all channels at the same time

Bhabna on all channels at the same time

Bangladeshi psychological film dominates Gange Sur Seine Film Festival in Paris

Bangladeshi psychological film dominates Gange Sur Seine Film Festival in Paris

Swastika Mukherjee, Afzal Hossain collaborate for 'One Eleven'

|অর্থনীতি

টানা ২১ মাস ধরে মজুরি বৃদ্ধির হার মূল্যস্ফীতির নিচে

বিশ্লেষকরা বলছেন, মূল্যস্ফীতির হার ও মজুরি বৃদ্ধির হারের মধ্যে ক্রমবর্ধমান ব্যবধান নিম্ন আয়ের ও অদক্ষ শ্রমিকদের জীবনযাত্রার খরচ কমাতে বাধ্য করছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

এবার জিগাতলায় যাত্রীবাহী বাসে আগুন

এইমাত্র