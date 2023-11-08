Book launched in fond memory of Mustafa Kamal Syed

Renowned television personality Mustafa Kamal Syed passed away on May 30, 2020. To keep the memories of this noted persona alive, a memoir shared by his close colleagues has been published recently.

This volume is comprised of reminiscing the memories of Mustafa Kamal Syed by cultural personalities and critics such as Keramat Mawla, M Hamid, Firoz Mahmud, and Nasir Uddin Yousuff, amongst many others. The boom features various aspects of the multifaceted artiste. It has been edited by Arif Khan and features artistic and graphic design by noted actor Afzal Hossain.

Mustafa Kamal Syed achieved considerable success while working in television, hosting numerous successful programmes which earned him popularity.

"Kul Nai Kinara Nai" is one of the notable dramas where actors Afzal Hossain and Suborna Mustafa were featured.

After working in BTV, he joined NTV, where he also achieved recognition and contributed to significant discussions under his guidance.

It may not be known to many that this creative persona was the initiator to launch 'package' drama on BTV. He brought significant changes through his entrepreneurship.

The inaugural ceremony of the book launching took place at Channel i's office.