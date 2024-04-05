Producer Margot Robbie bands with director Olivia Wilde for ‘Avengelyne’

Olivia Wilde, Margot Robbie, and "X-Men" producer Simon Kinberg are all set to band together for a feature film adaptation of the comic book character "Avengelyne". This fallen angel's character is attributed to having been created by Rob Liefeld — one of the co-creators of "Deadpool".

Wilde, known for her directorial work on films like "Booksmart" and "Don't Worry Darling", is set to direct. Robbie's production company, LuckyChap, and her partners Tom Ackerley and Josie McNamara, are producing the film. Kinberg, known for his writing and producing roles in "X-Men" films, will also be involved as a producer.

As of now, the project has yet to find a distribution platform, so the creative team will endeavour to pitch the film to studios and streaming services in the upcoming weeks. The casting for the role of Avengelyne, an angel engaged in battle against evil forces and frequently encountering demons and monsters, still needs to be decided. Avengelyne was co-created by Rob Liefeld, renowned for his creation of Deadpool, the Merc with a Mouth, in 1995.

Previous initiatives to elevate "Avengelyne" into a cinematic figure faced setbacks and never materialised. In 2013, Gina Carano was linked to star in an adaptation of the character. Subsequently, in 2016, Paramount purportedly acquired the rights for a rendition helmed by filmmaker Akiva Goldsman.

Following the blockbuster success of "Barbie", which emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2023 and garnered eight Academy Award nominations, LuckyChap has experienced heightened interest and demand. Their next venture involves producing Wilde's upcoming Christmas comedy "Naughty" for Universal Pictures.

Among LuckyChap's notable projects are the Oscar-winning dark comedy "I, Tonya", along with Emerald Fennell's acclaimed features "Promising Young Woman" and "Saltburn". Their most recent drive involved supporting the Sundance coming-of-age film "My Old Ass", which secured a deal with Amazon MGM Studios for $15 million.