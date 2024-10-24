Priyanka Chopra explains one big difference between Bollywood and Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra made a brief trip back to India last week after being away for quite some time. The actress, who now resides in the US, visited Mumbai for the launch of Max Factor, the new brand for which she serves as global brand ambassador. In a recent interview with Forbes India, she talked about the differences between working in Bollywood and Hollywood.

In the conversation, when Priyanka was asked to compare her experiences in Bollywood and Hollywood, she responded, "I think every country in general is different. We all have our own cultural things that we like and how we work. I think the one big difference I have noticed between Hollywood and Bollywood is Hollywood has so much paperwork."



"About 100 emails that will come to you before the next day. Timings are very specific… it depends on what time you wrapped the night before. There's no room to play unless you are working with a filmmaker like that. It is really tight and very organized," she described.

Regarding Bollywood, she said, "We have a lot more 'jugaad' (winging it) and getting stuff done. We are like a little romantic about it like and say 'We will get it done.' So it is a very different way of working but that is also true to the countries themselves. I think our creativity can be super organic sometimes. That's the big difference I have seen otherwise filmmaking around the world speaks the same language."

Priyanka merrily mentioned that she misses the slow-motion dancing and lip-syncing typical of Bollywood films. Earlier this year, at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, she fully embraced the moment by dancing enthusiastically to Bollywood songs.

Priyanka was last featured in the American romantic comedy "Love Again". She will next appear in "Heads of State", alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Additionally, the actress is set to portray a 19th-century Caribbean female pirate in "The Bluff".