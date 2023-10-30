Preity Zinta to make her acting comeback

Preity Zinta, widely recognised for her roles in iconic movies like "Kal Ho Naa Ho" and "Dil Chahta Hai," is ready for a grand return to the silver screen. The actress, who took a hiatus, is gearing up for a remarkable comeback, reportedly in a woman-oriented film directed by a renowned South Indian filmmaker.

This exciting news comes a couple of years after Preity Zinta welcomed her twins, Gia and Jai. While specific details about the project remain confidential, it is believed to showcase compelling narratives that celebrate strong female characters.

Preity Zinta has a remarkable track record in the film industry, with notable performances in movies such as "Kal Ho Naa Ho," "Dil Chahta Hai," "Dil Hai Tumhaara," "Armaan," and many more. Her portrayal of strong, independent modern Indian women in blockbuster hits like "Salaam Namaste" and "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna" earned her recognition both in India and overseas markets. Now, fans eagerly await her return to the big screen.