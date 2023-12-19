TV & Film
Pori Moni and ABM Sumon pair up for a Valentine's Day special

Pori Moni and ABM Sumon pair up for a Valentine's Day special
Photo: Collected

Get ready for a fresh on-screen pair as ABM Sumon and Pori Moni are set to star together for the first time in a romantic tale crafted by the popular director Mizanur Rahman Aryan. 

This Valentine's Day, Aryan is set to captivate audiences with the long-awaited web-film "Booking", starring Pori Moni and ABM Sumon. The beautiful love story will be available for streaming on the Bongo app. The director is hopeful of producing content that will be a heartwarming story for the viewers. 

On Valentine's Day, Bongo is set to unveil an anthology of web-films titled "Love Stories", featuring one amongst it is the captivating films named "Booking".

Bongo Chief Content Officer Mushfiqur Rahman said that Bongo tries to bring unique programmes for audiences throughout the various festivals and they are hopeful "Love Stories" will win everyone's heart. 

 

