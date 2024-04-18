Park Chan-wook to adapt 'Oldboy' into English TV series

Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook will adapt his 2003 masterpiece "Oldboy" into an English-language TV series in collaboration with Lionsgate Television.

Park, the director and co-writer of the original action mystery film, will serve as a producer for the series alongside his producing partner Syd Lim.

Lionsgate Television executive Scott Herbst expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Park, stating, "Park is one of the most visionary storytellers of our generation, and we're excited to partner with him in bringing his cinematic masterpiece to the television screen." He added, "This series adaptation of 'Oldboy' will embody the raw emotional intensity, iconic fight sequences, and visceral style that made the film a classic."

The film, known as one of the most captivating and unforgettable dark action movies of the 2000s, heralded a new era of Korean action cinema upon its initial release. It has since inspired countless imitations and tributes, especially its intense and visceral single-take hammer-in-a-hallway fight sequence, which continues to be a touchstone for filmmakers crafting their own combat scenes in tight quarters.

Choi Min-sik portrays Oh Dae-su, a man abducted and confined to a hotel room for 15 years in the film. Upon his abrupt release without answers, he embarks on a quest to uncover the identity of his captors.

In 2023, a 4K restoration of the film hit American theatres, securing the second spot at the box office during its debut week, trailing only behind "Barbie."

"Oldboy" was previously remade in English as a 2013 film directed by Spike Lee, featuring Josh Brolin in the lead role. The upcoming series marks its inaugural television adaptation, also in English. While Park is confirmed as the producer, no director has been announced yet, and casting details remain undisclosed.