‘Queen of Tears’ dethrones ‘Goblin’ as second highest-rated tvN drama

K-drama-induced tears have lately been on the flow as "Queen of Tears" hit a new milestone. Since surpassing "Reply 1988" in the third number spot, the drama has now overturned the timeless "Goblin" to claim the label of tvN's second-highest-rated K-drama ever. This largely discussed 2024 rom-com has thus been only winning in terms of both domestic and global ratings and viewership.

On April 14, the popular romance drama starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won reached its highest viewership ratings yet, immediately following the broadcast of its latest episode. Nielsen Korea reported that episode 12 of the series achieved an average nationwide rating of 20.7 percent, marking the first time it surpassed the 20 percent mark and setting a new record for the show's all-time high viewership.

Prior to this, only two Korean dramas — "Crash Landing on You" and "Goblin" had ever outperformed the notable 20 percent rating milestone in the broadcaster's history. Only time will tell whether the Kim Soo Hyun drama can surpass the record-breaking finale of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's North Korea-South Korea love story, which achieved a remarkable nationwide average of 21.7 percent back in 2020.

"Queen of Tears" focusing on the married couple Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In will wrap up its regular run on April 28. However, to the delight of fans, two special episodes are scheduled to air on May 4 and 5. This decision likely stems from the show's popularity. According to a Korean news outlet, "Details regarding the format and appearances of the main actors are currently under discussion."