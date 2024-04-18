K-dramas ‘Queen of Tears’ and ‘Parasyte: The Grey’ top Netflix Global 10

There's no overlooking the captivating phenomenon that is tvN's "Queen of Tears", featuring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. Penned by Park Ji Eun, this South Korean drama has soared to the pinnacle of global sensation, captivating audiences with its masterful portrayal of emotional roller coasters.

With its irresistible charm, the heartfelt romantic comedy "Queen of Tears" continues to dominate the weekly Netflix Global Top 10 TV chart within the non-English category.

This past week (April 8 - April 14), the show amassed an impressive 4.4 million views. Despite slipping down a rank, it maintains an impressive streak of six weeks on the Netflix Top 10 chart. "Queen of Tears" has consistently secured the top spot in 39 countries on Netflix, drawing in a dedicated viewership, particularly from the Americas and Asian countries, notably South Korea.

The 12th episode of "Queen of Tears" airing on tvN in South Korea on April 14 achieved an unprecedented milestone, securing a record-breaking all-time high with nationwide viewership ratings reaching 20.7%. This achievement adds to the series' remarkable track record, consistently surpassing its benchmarks week after week.

Facing off against "Queen of Tears" in South Korea was the debut of the latest OTT sci-fi horror offering — a live-action spin-off of Hitoshi Iwaaki's manga "Parasyte: The Grey". Directed by Yeon Sang Ho, renowned for "Train to Busan", this adaptation premiered worldwide on Netflix on April 5, adding another enticing option for viewers.

Jeon So Nee, Koo Kyo Hwan, and Lee Jung Hyun take the helm in the spine-chilling body-snatcher narrative of the series. As enigmatic parasitic entities from outer space seize control, viewers are plunged into a realm of shapeshifting nightmares, as these creatures utilise human hosts to manifest their terrifying agenda.

The South Korean web-series held its reign on the Top 10 chart on Netflix TV in an impressive 84 countries. With a two-week presence on this coveted list, the Netflix original accumulated an astounding 9.8 million views from April 8 to April 14.

Here are the top 10 non-English TV shows on Netflix for the week of April 8-14, 2024:

1. Parasyte: The Grey: Limited Series (9.8 million views)

2. Crooks: Season 1 (5 million views)

3. Queen of Tears (4.4 million views)

4. Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect (4.2 million views)

5. The Hijacking of Flight 601: Season 1 (3.4 million views)

6. Midsummer Night (2.7 million views)

7. The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 1 (1.7 million views)

8. As the Crow Flies: Season 3 (1.7 million views)

9. Between Lands: Season 1 (1.5 million views)

10. Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer: Season 1 (1.5 million views)