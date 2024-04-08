Eid & Chill? 5 Binge-worthy comedy shows to keep you laughing

Let's face it. No matter the temperature outside, the lack of sleep, or the fleeting days of leave from work, we know for a fact that Eid-ul-Fitr is always amazing. Delicious food, favourite outfits, family time? Check! But between the third round of polao-korma and dodging those "when are you getting married?" inquiries from auntie, even the most enthusiastic ones among us are bound to crave a little mental escape.

This Eid, you can ditch the post-meal awkwardness in the living room by embracing the glorious world of OTT platforms. So, settle into your spots on the couch before someone else takes it, and get ready to binge-watch these 7 hilarious shows and movies that will have you snorting laughter (hopefully not spraying biryani everywhere).

Internsheep Poster.

Internsheep (Chorki)

A hilarious take on a fresh graduate entering the world of 9 to 5 jobs, this one takes us on a full journey of every myth and fact we have come to know about what the role of an intern is in a workplace.

As the protagonist, Shuvro Reza, navigates his way through this new challenge the sense of adventure is changed into predicament and sometimes downright dread. This 6-episode series is a perfect watch on Eid break with cousins or friends.

Sugar Free (Chorki)

What would be your dream profession if you were to choose outside mainstream jobs? A traveller? Food critique? A magician? Well, Liton and Nannu actually aspire to be thieves; renowned muggers and wanted criminals all over the country.

However, just like any other dream job, their path to "success" is full of ups and downs (mostly downs), and it often lands them in very colourful situations. Perfect for a belly laugh, this one is bound to lighten up your mood instantly.

Comicstaan (Amazon Prime)

This is India's best, and I mean the very best comedians assembled to make sure you have an amazing time! This competition is for comedy lovers where aspiring stand-up comedians bring the best of their humour on stage to an auditorium of live audience, judges who are equally hilarious, and of course, us.

An outrageously funny take on the most random events of day-to-day lives, this one will dissolve you into fits of laughter and have you discussing the jokes among each other for days to come.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix)

This animated film is like a family road trip gone hilariously wrong, but instead of traffic jams, you get a robot apocalypse!

The Mitchells are anything but ordinary. Their cross-country trip to film school gets majorly interrupted by a tech billionaire who decides all humans need to be unplugged... permanently! Now, this dysfunctional family becomes the unlikeliest heroes, in pursuit of saving the world. Expect crazy robots, malfunctioning gadgets, and heart-warming moments as the Mitchells learn to appreciate each other's quirks while saving the world.

It's a laugh-out-loud adventure with a surprising amount of heart, perfect for a family movie night, after all the Eid outings.

Orion and the Dark (Netflix)

Orion is a young boy who knows the fear of the dark all too well. The best of surprises (or shock for Orion) occurs when his biggest fear comes to life! As it turns it is not a scary shadow but a giant, friendly cloud named Dark. A surprisingly profound and visually stunning film, Orion in the Dark is about sometimes finding a beautiful bond in the most unexpected places.

As Orion takes on a magical journey with Dark, exploring the world from his perspective, we meet personifications of dreams, insomnia, and even the concept of time itself.

There are moments that might spark curiosity in younger viewers, and some emotional depth that older viewers will appreciate. It's a film that stays with you long after the credits roll, prompting conversations about facing our fears and the beauty that can be found in the darkness.