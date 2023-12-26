'One Life to Live' famed actor Kamar de los Reyes dies of cancer

"One Life to Live" famed Hollywood actor Kamar de los Reyes died on Sunday in Los Angeles. The actor died shortly after being diagnosed with cancer, a representative for his family confirmed to several Hollywood media channels.

The late actor is best known for his portrayal in an antagonist role "Antonio Vega" on the ABC TV series, "One Life to Live" from 1995 to 2009.

Kamar de los Reyes also starred in Tim Burton's horror film "Sleepy Hollow" and most recently appeared in the popular TV show "All American" as Coach Montes from 2022 to 2023.

The actor also voiced the character of Raul Menendez in the popular video game franchise "Call Of Duty" and had a stint on the hit ABC show "The Rookie".

According to a statement issued by representatives for his family, Reyes was born on November 8, 1967, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and grew up in Las Vegas loving to sing and dance. He came to Los Angeles in the '80s to fulfill his dream of being an entertainer.

In 1994 Reyes originated the role of Pedro Quinn in the critically acclaimed off-Broadway play, "Blade to the Heat". Next, he played Ferdinand a Shakespeare in the Park production of "The Tempest". Over the years, he added films including "Nixon" and "Salt" to his resume.

At the time of his death, Reyes was filming "All American" and had shot roles in Hulu's upcoming limited series "Washington Black", starring Sterling K Brown. He also had a role in Marvel's upcoming "Daredevil" series.