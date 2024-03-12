Nusraat Faria seeks prayers for her father in ICU

As Muslims around the world observe the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, seeking blessings and prosperity for their families, actress Nusraat Faria faces a challenging ordeal.

In a heartfelt plea shared on her social media platform, the actress sought prayers for her father, who is currently fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The actress wrote in her post, "Ramadan Mubarak. This Ramadan is particularly challenging as my father suffered a brain stroke last night and is now in the ICU. I humbly request your prayers for his recovery."

The Daily Star extends heartfelt prayers for the swift recovery of the actress's father.