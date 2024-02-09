Nusraat Faria hospitalised

Popular actress Nusraat Faria was admitted to a private hospital in the capital on Thursday night after she suddenly fell ill around 11:00pm. Her mother confirmed the news to the media.

Providing information about her daughter's physical condition, she stated, "For the past few days, Faria had been going under tremendous pressure due to work and consequently she was going through irregular eating habits."

"Added to pre-existing gastric problems, her health condition deteriorated. As her condition worsened, she was admitted to the hospital and treatment is currently underway," confirmed her mother Ferdousi Parveen.

Although Nusrat Faria is hospitalised, her condition is now better than before. The latest update on Faria's health will be provided by the doctor today, Ferdousi Parveen added.