TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Feb 9, 2024 02:26 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 9, 2024 02:30 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Nusraat Faria hospitalised

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Feb 9, 2024 02:26 PM Last update on: Fri Feb 9, 2024 02:30 PM
Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Popular actress Nusraat Faria was admitted to a private hospital in the capital on Thursday night after she suddenly fell ill around 11:00pm. Her mother confirmed the news to the media.

Providing information about her daughter's physical condition, she stated, "For the past few days, Faria had been going under tremendous pressure due to work and consequently she was going through irregular eating habits."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Added to pre-existing gastric problems, her health condition deteriorated. As her condition worsened, she was admitted to the hospital and treatment is currently underway," confirmed her mother Ferdousi Parveen.

Although Nusrat Faria is hospitalised, her condition is now better than before. The latest update on Faria's health will be provided by the doctor today, Ferdousi Parveen added.

Related topic:
Nusraat FariaNusrat Faria hospitalised
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Nusraat Faria: Reflecting at her trials and triumphs

Barbed wire cant break the bond of our hearts: Minister Hasan Mahmud at film festival in Kolkata

Barbed wire can't break our heart's bond: Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud at film festival in Kolkata

Nusraat Faria and Afsana Mimi's 'Patalghor' to release on Chorki

Men are afraid of chasing successful women: Nusraat Faria

Men are afraid of chasing successful women: Nusraat Faria

Afsana Mimi plays a single mother in ‘Patalghor’

‘Patalghor’ portrays complex relationship between single-mother and daughter: Afsana Mimi

পাবলিক বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে উপাচার্য নিয়োগে নীতিমালা প্রণয়নের প্রস্তাব ইউজিসির
|শিক্ষা

পাবলিক বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে উপাচার্য নিয়োগে নীতিমালা প্রণয়নের প্রস্তাব ইউজিসির

‘উপাচার্য পদে নিয়োগের ক্ষেত্রে রাজনৈতিক পরিচয়ই একমাত্র মাপকাঠি হওয়া উচিত নয়।’

২৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

জন্ম-মৃত্যু নিবন্ধন: আইন লঙ্ঘন করে ডিএসসিসির সার্ভার, দক্ষিণের বাসিন্দাদের ভোগান্তি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X