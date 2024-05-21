Nusraat Faria named goodwill ambassador of a prestigious Indian University

India's prestigious Parul University in Vadodara, Gujarat appointed Bangladeshi artiste Nusraat Faria as their goodwill ambassador.

The official Facebook page of the organisation shared that they have invited the actress and singer to their pre-convocation ceremony which Faria will attend as the guest of honour.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

The post read, "A prologue to the next brighter chapter. As you turn the page from students to graduates, let us honour the spirit of your hard work and learning that has defined your convocation journey. We're all set to make this day even more memorable for you all as we welcome Nusraat Faria, a Bangladeshi actress and singer, as the Guest of Honour for the Pre-Convocation Ceremony on May 24, 2024. Her journey is an inspiration to many, and we are honoured to have her join us for this milestone celebration."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

The actress went to Gujarat this evening. She will participate in a photoshoot tomorrow and will attend the university's ceremony on Friday. Faria mentioned to the media, "Most of the students at the university are from West Bengal, and there are some Bangladeshi students as well."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Regarding becoming the goodwill ambassador of the university, she remarked, "They conducted a survey involving several celebrities regarding the goodwill ambassador position, and my name came up at the top. Last month, I officially became their goodwill ambassador. I am proud to be associated with a university from another country."