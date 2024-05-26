TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun May 26, 2024 11:19 AM
Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 11:26 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Nusraat Faria shares life stories at Gujarat’s Parul University as its goodwill ambassador

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun May 26, 2024 11:19 AM Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 11:26 AM
Photos: Collected

Renowned Bangladeshi actress Nusraat Faria Mazhar, who also has been working consistently in India's West Bengal film industry, has recently been appointed as the goodwill ambassador for Parul University in Gujarat, India. 

Nusraat Faria will represent the university for the next year.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Early on last Friday (May 24), Parul University held a pre-convocation ceremony for one of its international batches, where Faria attended as a guest of honour, sharing her life's journey and experiences with the students.

The actress shared some moments from the event on social media, expressing her delight. She wrote, "It was truly an amazing experience. This is the largest university in Gujarat, with over 50,000 students from more than 70 countries. Being a guest of honour at such a prestigious institution brings me immense joy."

Commenting on her new role, she stated "I have signed on with Parul University as its goodwill ambassador. As a Bangladeshi actress, it's a privilege to be appointed for such a role for one of the largest universities in Gujarat."

"I will be working as a representative for international and Saarc students. Last Friday, over 2,000 students participated in the convocation ceremony. As the goodwill ambassador, I was invited to the event where I shared not only the highlights of my life but also various struggles I faced," she added.

The actress spoke about the lessons she learnt from her life experiences, how she overcame challenges, and what values are most important to her in life.

Iran's fearless filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof: from prison to Cannes
Read more

Iran's fearless filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof: From prison to Cannes

 

Related topic:
Nusraat FariaNusrat Fariagoodwill ambassador for Parul University, India
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Nusraat Faria named goodwill ambassador of a prestigious Indian University

Nusraat Faria named goodwill ambassador of a prestigious Indian University

4d ago
PM’s reaction to Arifin Shuvoo’s portrayal of Bangabandhu in ‘Mujib’

PM’s reaction to Arifin Shuvoo’s portrayal of Bangabandhu in ‘Mujib’

7m ago

Nusrat Faria goes to Bollywood

8y ago
Men are afraid of chasing successful women: Nusraat Faria

Men are afraid of chasing successful women: Nusraat Faria

9m ago
Nusraat Faria

Nusraat Faria drops fiery music video for ‘Bujhina Toh Tai”

1y ago
|আবহাওয়া

সন্ধ্যায় আঘাতের সম্ভাবনা, মধ্যরাতে খেপুপাড়া অতিক্রম করতে পারে রিমাল

‘সকাল থেকেই ব্যান্ড ক্লাউড আসতে শুরু করেছে অর্থাৎ ঝড়ের অগ্রভাগের প্রভাব পড়তে শুরু করেছে।'

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

বেনজীর ও তার পরিবারের ১১৪ একর জমি: প্রায় সবই কেনা হয় র‍্যাবের ডিজি ও আইজিপি থাকাকালীন

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification