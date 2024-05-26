Nusraat Faria shares life stories at Gujarat’s Parul University as its goodwill ambassador

Renowned Bangladeshi actress Nusraat Faria Mazhar, who also has been working consistently in India's West Bengal film industry, has recently been appointed as the goodwill ambassador for Parul University in Gujarat, India.

Nusraat Faria will represent the university for the next year.

Early on last Friday (May 24), Parul University held a pre-convocation ceremony for one of its international batches, where Faria attended as a guest of honour, sharing her life's journey and experiences with the students.

The actress shared some moments from the event on social media, expressing her delight. She wrote, "It was truly an amazing experience. This is the largest university in Gujarat, with over 50,000 students from more than 70 countries. Being a guest of honour at such a prestigious institution brings me immense joy."

Commenting on her new role, she stated "I have signed on with Parul University as its goodwill ambassador. As a Bangladeshi actress, it's a privilege to be appointed for such a role for one of the largest universities in Gujarat."

"I will be working as a representative for international and Saarc students. Last Friday, over 2,000 students participated in the convocation ceremony. As the goodwill ambassador, I was invited to the event where I shared not only the highlights of my life but also various struggles I faced," she added.

The actress spoke about the lessons she learnt from her life experiences, how she overcame challenges, and what values are most important to her in life.