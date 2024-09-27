TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Sep 27, 2024 12:38 PM
Last update on: Fri Sep 27, 2024 01:02 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Our sense of right and wrong Is eroding: Nusraat Faria

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Sep 27, 2024 12:38 PM Last update on: Fri Sep 27, 2024 01:02 PM
Our sense of right and wrong Is eroding: Nusraat Faria
Photo: Collected

Bangladeshi film actress, singer, and model Nusraat Faria still finds herself in a difficult position — her name continues to be associated with a former prime minister across social media discussions, often with negative undertones.

The online platforms are flooded with comments about her, the majority of which cast her in an unfavourable light.

While she has remained silent on the matter, yesterday afternoon she took to her social media account to express some personal sentiments. Many of her followers believe this is a subtle reaction to the recent rumours circulating about the actress.

Nusraat Faria voiced profound disappointment, remarking, "I am deeply alarmed by the swift deterioration of our intellectual abilities as human beings. It worries me. The capacity to discern right from wrong is gradually fading with each passing day."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

She further clarified the intent behind her statement, saying, "Don't lose the ability to discern the truth in what you witness regularly. Question how much of it is real or fabricated. Instead of simply consuming things with your eyes, let us all make an effort to observe and reflect as thoughtful human beings."

Faria's message is clear— one must not blindly trust everything they hear. Before forming conclusions, one needs to take the time to reflect by utilising their wisdom. 

Director Rinku granted bail
Read more

Director Rinku granted bail

In conclusion, the actress-singer is choosing to remain hopeful about the challenges ahead being not as overwhelming as they might seem at first glance.

Related topic:
Nusraat Fariasocial mediaonline platforms
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mahi makes striking return, stirs up Facebook

Mahi makes striking return, stirs up Facebook

4m ago
‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ to hit theatres on October 13, official trailer out

‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ to hit theatres on October 13, official trailer out

12m ago
‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ premieres at the TIFF

‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ premieres at TIFF

1y ago
I want to return as leading actress: Mahiya Mahi

I want to return as leading actress: Mahiya Mahi

2m ago
Nusraat Faria, Zayed, and Protic rock Sydney event

Nusraat Faria, Zayed, and Protic rock Sydney event

4m ago
খেলাপি ঋণ, ব্যাংক, বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক,
|অর্থনীতি

প্রথমবার এক অর্থবছরে ঋণের সুদ পরিশোধ ১ লাখ কোটি টাকা ছাড়াল

অর্থ মন্ত্রণালয়ের আর্থিক প্রতিবেদন অনুযায়ী, ২০২৩-২৪ অর্থবছরে ঋণের সুদ পরিশোধে সরকারের ব্যয় হয়েছে এক লাখ ১৪ হাজার কোটি টাকা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

জাতিসংঘ সাধারণ পরিষদের অধিবেশনে বাংলায় ভাষণ দেবেন প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

৩৬ মিনিট আগে