Director Rinku granted bail

A Dhaka court has granted bail to television director Rafat Mozumder Rinku in a case related to the murder of college student Mohammad Naimur Rahman during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in July-August, in the Gulshan area of the capital.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifuzzaman passed the order after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defence.

According to the defence, Rinku's name was not mentioned in the FIR, nor was he affiliated with any positions in the former ruling Awami League or its student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League. The defence argued that Rinku had been falsely implicated in the case merely as a form of harassment, leading to the court's decision to grant bail.

The prosecution, however, opposed the bail plea, maintaining that Rinku was present at the crime scene and was directly involved in the murder.

During today's hearing, the investigating officer of the case was present in court and briefed the judge on the progress of the investigation.

Numerous cultural personalities, artiste's and Rinku's colleagues had come forward to express their disbelief on Rinku's sudden arrest by Gulshan police on Monday night (September 24).

The director, known for his directorial production of over 150 productions, was taken into custody as a suspect in the ongoing investigation into Naimur Rahman's murder. However, details behind his arrest remain unclear at that time.

Officer-in-Charge Touhid Alam of Gulshan Police Station confirmed the arrest, although further reasons for the detention were not disclosed at the time.

Rafat Mozumder Rinku has directed hit dramas such as "Rongin Asha," "Putuler Shongshar," "Itibritta," "Norosundori," "Kobor," "Bandhan," "Blogger Mitu," "Jaal," "Katus," "Otirikto," "Nongor," "Rickshaw Girl," "Bodh" (2020), "Khoborwala" (2019), and "Potongo" (2020).

Rinku's creativity and dedication have earned him critical acclaim and numerous awards, including the Deepto TV Award and the Meril-Prothom Alo Award.