I’ll work with the interim govt if invited: Nusraat Faria

Actress Nusraat Faria has been keeping herself under the radar for quite some time. Her last notable appearance was in the film "Mujib: The Making of a Nation," where she played the role of a young Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister. This is largely why the actress has stepped back from the limelight.

Following the political shift in the face of a student-led mass uprising, this star has been constantly subjected to criticism. However, she wasn't in the country during the anti-discrimination movement.

She travelled to Canada on July 10 for a show and returned on August 17. It's not a case of hiding, as Faria clarified to the local media recently, "I had stated before leaving that it was going to be for a one-and-a-half-month trip, consisting of several shows I have performed in."

Photo: Collected

Then again, despite returning to the country, Nusraat Faria has stayed away from filming sets for almost three months, which can be challenging for any popular star. In an interview with Kaler Kantho, the actress addressed some of the most discussed topics surrounding herself.

"I've never been off a set for this long since my career began. Whenever something major happens in the country, the entertainment industry is hit first. It's not just about actors like us; think about those working with lights, cameras, production, or on daily contracts."

It seems none of them are doing well. The government should address this and offer support to artistes and crew members so they can at least support their families during uncertain times," explained the actress.

Photo: Collected

After the political shift in the country, Nusraat Faria has been widely trolled on social media, and it continues to this day. Regarding this, Faria said, "What can I say to anyone? I've been in this industry for 12 years, and throughout that period, I had been seeing the Awami League in power. Whenever they reached out to me for work, I answered the call."

"To be honest, I never received a variety of job offers just to fill time; it's actually how I earn my livelihood. If I receive a job offer, I will accept it—that's just the way it is. Now, if someone decides to distance themselves from me because they think I'm an AL supporter, what can I possibly do to change their mind?"

Nusraat Faria believes as artistes, it is her primary role to entertain people, and that is exactly what she has been doing.

"I've never blindly supported anyone. If I had, I would have exhibited some narrow-mindedness and wouldn't have returned to the country. Now, if the interim government reaches out to me for work, I will certainly respond."

"As I have repeatedly stated, artistes should not get involved in politics; instead, we should focus on winning the audience's hearts through our performances," conveyed the actress.

When asked about her perspective on the political change, she responded, "I'm not involved in politics, so I can't provide deep insights. The shift occurred because it was what the students and the public wanted. As a citizen, I wish for these changes to lead to positive outcomes. I trust that the current government will pay attention to the nation's basic needs and ensure that our industry regains its former prestige."