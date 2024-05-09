New ‘The Office’ spinoff series to focus on ‘dying’ newspaper

More than ten years since fans bid farewell to the cherished NBC series "The Office", a fresh comedy within the same universe as the beloved paper company Dunder Mifflin is making its way to Peacock.

According to a news release shared on Wednesday, "Ex Machina" actor Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore, known from Season 2 of HBO's "The White Lotus", will headline the ensemble cast in the upcoming mockumentary series, which is currently untitled.

The logline pitch for this new comedy series states, "The documentary crew that immortalised Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch searches a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters."

Greg Daniels, known for adapting "The Office" for US audiences from the original UK series, will be the showrunner alongside "Nathan For You" co-creator Michael Koman. Both Daniels and Koman will produce the series along with the original "Office" creators Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.

"The Office" premiered in the US in 2005 and concluded in 2013, featuring a star-studded cast including Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, and BJ Novak, among others. The series garnered early and widespread success, propelling many cast members to household fame. Throughout its run, "The Office" received five Emmy Awards.

Similar to its precursor led by Gervais, the show adopted a mockumentary style, wherein cast members directly addressed the camera while a crew documented the mundane daily routines, workplace relationships, and occasionally eccentric behavior of the office staff.

The possibility of any former cast members making cameo appearances in the Peacock series is yet to be decided. Production for the show is scheduled to commence in July.