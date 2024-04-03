National Film Day to be celebrated today

Marking the National Film Day today (April 3), Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have jointly undertaken a variety of programmes to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat will inaugurate the National Film Day 2024 after offering floral tributes to the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the afternoon at BFDC premises.

With the slogan "Our cinema, our pride, let us promise that we will watch films in theatres" all the attendees of the programme will participate in a procession.

After the procession, a discussion meeting will be held on the second floor of the BFDC, where distinguished guests and prominent figures of the film industry will speak. The Information and Broadcasting minister will be the chief guest at this time. Notable guests include Member of Parliament and actor Ferdous Ahmed, and Senior Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker.

The discussion is slated to conclude with the screening of the film "Mujib: Ekti Jatir Rupokar" at 3:35pm.

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will also celebrate National Film Day with a seminar titled "Expansion of Bangladesh Film Industry: From one country to another" to be held at 4:00pm in the seminar hall of the National Theater Hall. An evening gala will follow at 6pm.

On this day in 1957, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman proposed the establishment of the East Pakistan Film Development Corporation (FDC) at the then-East Pakistan Provincial Council. In remembrance of the event, National Film Day was first celebrated in 2012 and has since been observed annually.