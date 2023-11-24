‘Nagin’, ‘Jaani Dushman’ director Rajkumar Kohli passes away

Known for his directorial and produced films like "Nagin" and "Jaani Dushman", veteran filmmaker and producer Rajkumar Kohli passed away this morning in Mumbai. According to Indian media outlets, he suffered from a cardiac arrest. At the time of passing, he was 95.

The director was the father of actor Armaan Kohli, who earned fame after participating in the reality show "Bigg Boss 7".

Rajkumar Kohli's family told the media that at 8 am today he went to take a bath, after a certain time he did not come out, nor did he respond upon knocking on the door. After that, his son Armaan broke down the door and found him unconscious. The doctors declared him dead upon reaching the hospital.

Rajkumar Kohli's last rites will be held this evening. The director is survived by his wife and son.

He has directed various high-budgeted multi-starrer films including "Nagin" in 1976 featuring Reena Roy, Sunit Dutt, Feroz Khan, Sanjay Khan, Rekha and Mumtaz. He also directed "Dushman" in 1979 starring Reena Roy, Neetu Singh, Sunil Dutt, Sanjeev Kumar, Jeetendra and Shatrughan Sinha.

Mithun Chakraborty and Dimple Kapadia starrer '80s popular film "Bees Saal Baad" (1988) was also directed by him. Although he directed around 15 films in his career, most of his films were commercially successful.

Apart from Hindi films, he also produced Punjabi films including "Gora Aur Kala" (1972), "Danka" (1969), "Dulla Bhatti" (1966), "Lootera" (1965), and Sapni (1963) among few others.