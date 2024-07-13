The three day wake

'You must bury

yourself

Every three days'

She said,

'Corpses are of

No use

They Will

Rot you instead.'

'You can burn

Also, if you wish

Or immerse your

Dead selves in water

If you so please.'

Then she walked away

And became ordinary

While I pulled out

My shoes,

To head to the river

Where wet soil

Had already dug up

Burial beds

With invisible tombstones

And a torn noose.

The trees were

Speaking differently

After the rain,

I heard them exchange

Something about

Someone's futile burden

Of shame.

They said the

Tug of war between

Orthodox and non

Is pointless and mundane.

'Keep walking'

The leaves motioned,

'Stop eavesdropping

Be touched by everything

But remain uninfluenced.'

I don't know what that meant

Plants were too cryptic at times.

I half slid down

A muddy slope

To watch the river

And its ripples

They taught me

The day's rhythm

I stalled a bit

Then brought out

My dead selves

Tied neatly with

Jute ribbons.

I leaned in close

To grieve my deaths'

Gains and losses,

With short eulogies

I closed them

Into the mouths of

Earth's tiny crevasses.

In the spaces

Where the deads

Had resided,

Two centimetres

Below my skin,

Grass and moss

Rushingly filled in.

My breaths

Were now wildflowers

My toes were

Dew rinsed.

For I fear fire,

I contemplated

The next dead's

Ritual,

The trees commanded

To pause a bit

Before killing

What's not old.

With a new face

I walk back

To a home

That isn't mine

A thousand deaths

Have passed

And a thousand deaths

Wait in line.

Every three days

I will look for a grave

Between olive trees

And green vines

I will be born again

And yet again

Till this voice

Becomes a

Silent wind's

Dutiful chime.

While my

Heart mourns

To rejoice

A deathless

Self's shine.

Iffat Nawaz is a Bangladeshi-American writer based in Pondicherry, India. Her first novel Shurjo's Clan was published by Penguin India (Vintage) in 2022, and was shortlisted for the Best First Book Award by Tata Lit Live/Mumbai Literature Festival in 2023.