My conscience drove me to protest against injustice: Jeetu Ahsan

Actor Jeetu Ahsan, celebrated for his performances across films, television, and OTT platforms, took to the streets during the Anti-Discrimination Movement in Bangladesh. Alongside his father, veteran actor Syed Ahsan Ali Sydney, who also facilitated the movement Jeetu joined student protesters at the Shaheed Minar on August 4, voicing his concerns against the violence and injustice unfolding in the country.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Star, Jeetu reflected on the events that compelled him to speak out. "I was deeply disturbed by a photo of a bloodied female student, from Dhaka University, circulating on social media. The image struck me hard, especially because I have a daughter. I couldn't help but think, what if that had been her? The thought of such violence against women was unbearable," he said.

Driven by his feeling of outrage at seeing the picture, Jeetu began voicing his concerns on social media, expressing, "Shortly after, I learned that Abu Sayed from Rangpur was shot dead during the protests. His death was caught on video, and the footage spread rapidly online. No sane person can accept what had happened. I kept wondering why people were being shot when these issues could be resolved through dialogue."

Jeetu's frustration deepened when he heard about injured students being attacked while receiving treatment at hospitals, including Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). "It was sheer madness," he said. "Students, already critically injured, were being assaulted in a place meant for healing. How could that be acceptable? My conscience wouldn't let me stay silent."

Despite being advised by his family to remain cautious, Jeetu felt compelled to act. "There was a conflict happening at Dhanmondi 27, where a student from Residential Model College lost his life. His birthday was the same as mine, September 12. I couldn't help but think about how many dreams he and his parents must have had, now all shattered."

Jeetu then recounted how he left his house and visited the scene at Dhanmondi 27. "That evening, I posted about the incident on Facebook. Everything I've done has been guided by my code of ethics. No one pressured me, and I wasn't afraid. Some friends warned me that speaking out could cause problems, but I did it anyway."

The actor also spoke about the tragic incident in Mugda, where a dying man was captured on video asking for water. "That video haunted me. I couldn't sleep that night, even when the internet was blocked. I just couldn't shake the scenes from my mind."

Jeetu was one among those actors who attended a gathering of artistes and participated in a protest at Shaheed Minar. "I was driven to the streets by my conscience, not because I wanted to be a hero. Thousands of students and citizens were out there, and I stood with them."

Jeetu concluded the interview by expressing his hope for the future, affirming, "An interim government is running the country now, but what we need is a healthy, beautiful Bangladesh. Change won't happen overnight, but we must try. Above all, we must remember that the country comes first."