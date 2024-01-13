TV & Film
Sat Jan 13, 2024
Last update on: Sat Jan 13, 2024 11:51 AM

Mousumi Hamid shares more wedding photos

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jan 13, 2024 11:33 AM Last update on: Sat Jan 13, 2024 11:51 AM
Mousumi Hamid shares more wedding photos
Photo: Tahjeeb Jami

Yesterday afternoon, the stunning Mousumi Hamid exchanged vows with her beloved, Abu Sayeed Rana, during their intimate wedding ceremony. 

Today, the actress shared additional captivating photos from her gaye holud ceremony, mentioning, "In this chilly weather, we did the traditional Konne Gosul on the rooftop."

Mousumi Hamid shares more wedding photos
Photo: Tahjeeb Jami

Adorned in a yellow saree paired with a vibrant red blouse, the actress looked beautiful in the simple yet grounded look. Amidst the cold winter, friends and family joyfully poured water over the bride using a kolshi. Despite the chilly weather, Mousumi Hamid's radiant smile conveyed her happiness as she embarked on this new journey of marriage.

Mousumi Hamid shares more wedding photos
Photo: Tahjeeb Jami

Earlier, the actress said, "I first crossed paths with Abu Syed Rana while collaborating on a project directed by Golam Sohrab Dodul. Over time, our love blossomed while working on the 'Guti' series. With the approval of both our families, we sealed our commitment in marriage today."

Mousumi Hamid shares more wedding photos
Photo: Tahjeeb Jami

Mousumi's husband, Abu Syed Rana, is actively involved in the entertainment industry. He penned the screenplay for the drama "Rupkotha Noi" and the web series "Guti", both of which feature Mousumi Hamid as an actress. In addition to his writing role, Rana is also engaged in production within the industry.

Mousumi Hamid shares more wedding photos
Photo: Tahjeeb Jami

The actress achieved the runner-up position in Lux Channel i Superstar in 2010. Her notable acting roles include "Love Rectangle" and "Radio Chocolate". 

Mousumi Hamid shares wedding photos
Mousumi Hamid shares wedding photos

She has also made significant contributions to movies with films like "Blackmail" directed by Anonno Mamun, "Mental" directed by Shamim Ahamed Roni, and "1971 Shei Shob Din" directed by Hridi Huq. Additionally, audiences can anticipate the release of her upcoming films, "Naya Manush" and "Japito Jibon".

Mousumi Hamid shares more wedding photos
Photo: Tahjeeb Jami

 

push notification