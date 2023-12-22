TV & Film
Mosharraf Karim stuns everyone in ‘Hubba’s’ trailer

Mosharraf Karim stuns everyone in ‘Hubba’s’ trailer

Mosharraf Karim continues to showcase his versatility as an actor, transitioning seamlessly to the big screen with his upcoming film "Hubba". The recently released 2-minute 12-second trailer unveils Karim in a role that diverges from his previous portrayals, leaving audiences intrigued.

Prior to the trailer launch, the film's production company teased the audience with a captivating poster on their Facebook page, featuring the tagline, "Hubba will tremble everyone!" Post-trailer release, director Bratya Basu echoed this sentiment, capturing the essence of the character Hubba, played by Bangladesh's Mosharraf Karim.

'Criminals': The tale of three women facing insurmountable odds

In the "Hubba" trailer, Karim's immersion into the character is evident through his compelling acting, expressive nuances, and impactful dialogue delivery, captivating the audience with a fresh and captivating performance.

Social media has been buzzing with excitement from netizens expressing their anticipation for the film. One user remarked, "After watching the trailer of the Indian Bengali film 'Hubba', it feels like someone has finally been able to harness Mosharraf Karim's talents properly." Another user commented, "Indian viewers will now be captivated by Mosharraf Karim's magic on the screens; Mosharraf bhai has nailed it."

Mosharraf Karim, who made his silver screen debut in Tollywood in 2021 with the film "Dictionary", directed by Bratya Basu, continues to explore new dimensions with his bold portrayal of the real-life Hooghly's dominant gangster, Hubba Shyamal, in "Hubba".

Described as a blend of thriller and comedy, "Hubba" introduces Karim in an unprecedented gangster role, showcasing his versatility once again. The film, scheduled for release in Kolkata theatres on January 19, also features Indranil Sengupta, Shravani Das, and Soumik Haldar in pivotal roles.

 

 

 

