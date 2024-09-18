Mosharraf Karim to star in anthology series ‘Adhunik Bangla Hotel’

Celebrated actor Mosharraf Karim has recently taken on an exciting project—an anthology series, "Adhunik Bangla Hotel", directed by Kazi Asad. This new venture, created for the streaming platform Chorki, comes with a twist: The titles of the episodes do not give away the surprising depth of the stories.

"The names of the episodes are brilliant—'Boal Macher Jhol' (Boal Fish Curry), 'Khasir Paya' (Goat Trotters), and 'Hasher Chalan' (Duck's Gait), but trust me, you'll never guess the layers of narrative hidden inside," Mosharraf teased, speaking enthusiastically about the series. "It's one of those stories that starts very simply, but then it gradually evolves, taking viewers to unexpected places," he added.

Having begun his career in the 1990s, Mosharraf Karim is no stranger to the stage, television, film, and web-series. However, "Adhunik Bangla Hotel" marks his debut in the anthology format—a genre that offers distinct storytelling opportunities.

When asked what makes anthology series different, the actor explained, "Each work brings something unique. However, these stories are distinct even when they stay within the same umbrella. They start so straightforwardly, but you discover something entirely new as you dig deeper. That's the beauty of these stories. While my job is to act, I try to engage with the story's tone, my character's personality, and the overall atmosphere - in a way that feels organic."

Without revealing too much about his co-stars, Mosharraf maintained focus on the series itself. "The names of the episodes alone will draw you in, but the narratives will hold you," he said.

Stepping into the detective's shoes in the thriller 'Mirza'

Beyond "Adhunik Bangla Hotel", Mosharraf is also starring in "Mirza", another series directed by Sumon Anwar. The actor has worked with Anwar on several occasions, including on notable dramas such as "Sada Manush" and "Tapto Dupur", which are still fresh in his memory.

"Shooting for 'Mirza' started on September 12 and wrapped up on Tuesday," Mosharraf revealed. "It's a detective series, so the audience will see me solving a case while discovering some intriguing twists along the way. What I love about my role is that the plot keeps you on your toes—it's not your typical whodunit," he teased, visibly excited about the new project.

Mosharraf's co-star in "Mirza", Parsa Evana, is acting opposite him for the second time. They first worked together in the drama "Baper Beta" nearly seven or eight years ago. Mosharraf reminisced about her early days in the industry, "Back then, she was completely new. Now, she's matured a lot as an actor. I've seen her grow, and I can tell she's very serious about her work now. She's doing great, and it's been a delight to work with her again."