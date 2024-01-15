Model Pallab ties the knot after 11 years of romance

In a joyous celebration of love, model and actor Pallab Chakraborty has taken a significant step in his personal life, tying the knot with his long-time partner Wahida Rahi. The union comes after an 11-year journey of love, marking a new chapter in Pallab's life.

The news brings immense relief to Pallab's mother, who, for several years, had been actively seeking a suitable life partner for her son. The worry and anticipation have finally come to an end as Pallab's marriage to Wahida Rahi, an accomplished entrepreneur, fulfils his mother's heartfelt wish.

The couple's decision to formalise their relationship was made after 11 years of a romantic journey, and the ceremonial rites took place on July 13 of the previous year. Pallab expressed that the wedding was a harmonious union, celebrated with the blessings and approval of both families.

In a recent interview with Prothom Alo, Rahi expressed, "Now, Alhamdulillah, we are very happy. Although we have recently got married, we have been in love for 11 years, starting from the first year of undergrad."

Rahi shared that their journey began in 2012 when they first met. Working in a photography studio, Rahi collaborated with Pallab on a project, a commercial for producer Ashraful Alam Ripon. This collaboration led to further conversations, phone calls, and eventual meetings. Rahi described her admiration for Pallab, saying, "I liked him, and I thought of him as the suitable person for my future life. We decided to get married two years ago. After talking with both families, we got married last year."

Reflecting on the news of Pallab's marriage, he mentioned that his mother is overjoyed to welcome Wahida Rahi into the family. Pallab expressed, "My mother is very happy to have a daughter-in-law. I am also happy with my mother's happiness."

Pallab Chakraborty commenced his career in 1991, acting in a Garlic Oil advertisement directed by Afzal Hossain. Over the years, he has featured in more than a hundred commercials, sharing the screen with renowned personalities such as Aupeei Karim, Tareen, Riya, Sweetie, Mou, and Tania.

In 1995, Pallab made his debut in acting. He was a guest artiste in Arefin Badal's drama "Prachir Periye". He, along with Tania Ahmed, played guest roles in the production. He has acted in several dramas since then. Pallab also made his debut in films with "Biye Bari", directed by Shahin Sumon. Pallab shared the screen with Shakib Khan, Rumana, Razzak, and Bobita, amongst many others, in this film.

Despite his promising career in the country's entertainment industry, Pallab faced challenges in establishing himself, which he attributed to his reserved nature. Following the end of a previous love relationship, he chose a path of solitude. Pallab reflected on his journey, stating, "I learned at one point that the emotional value in showbiz is nothing. It's all an illusion."

"I have never been one to have something in my heart and express something else. However, many showbiz stars are different. They used to visit my place, engage in adda for hours with me and then spread rumours about me behind my back. I find this kind of hypocrisy totally ludicrous," Pallab added.