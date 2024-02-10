TV & Film
Sat Feb 10, 2024 12:58 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 10, 2024 01:02 PM

Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised in Kolkata

Photo: Collected

Renowned actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has been hospitalised in Kolkata after experiencing chest pain. According to sources close to the actor, he is currently receiving medical treatment.

On Saturday morning, the veteran actor was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata due to discomfort in his chest.

Recently honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award, Mithun Chakraborty shared his gratitude for the recognition in a video message delivered in Bengali. He expressed, "I am proud and happy to have received this award. I would like to thank everyone. I have never asked for anything for myself from anyone. Experiencing the feeling of receiving something without asking today is different and great."

Bannya to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

Chakraborty's latest appearance was in the Bengali film "Kabuliwala", released in theatres in December 2023. Directed by Suman Ghosh, the film explores the story of an Afghan character speaking Bengali, a unique aspect highlighted by the actor. In an interview with Hindustan Times Bangla, Chakraborty emphasised the significance of the film's portrayal and its attention to detail in depicting the Afghan character's linguistic journey.

 

Mithun Chakraborty
push notification