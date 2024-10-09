Mithun Chakraborty reflects on Bollywood’s past colourism issue

Veteran actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty recently opened up about the harsh prejudices he faced early in his career due to his skin colour. The acclaimed actor was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony, held at Vigyan Bhawan yesterday. Presented by President Droupadi Murmu, the award is the highest recognition in Indian cinema, celebrating a lifetime of contributions to the industry.

During his acceptance speech, Mithun recalled the difficult journey he faced in Bollywood. "Many told me that dark-skinned actors wouldn't survive in Bollywood. I prayed to God, 'Could you change my colour?' But eventually accepted that I couldn't alter my complexion. Instead, I focused on my dancing skills, determined to become so remarkable that audiences would overlook my skin colour. That's how I transformed into the 'sexy, dusky Bengali babu'," he conveyed.

The actor also shared some pivotal moments of his career, including the reality check he received after winning his first National Award. "I thought I had become Al Pacino. I began to treat producers dismissively. But reality hit when a producer kicked me out of his office. That day, I realised I was not Al Pacino, and it marked the end of my delusions," Mithun recounted candidly.

Despite his struggles, Mithun emphasised that his achievements were all earned through sheer perseverance. "I received nothing on a platter, and everything I earned was through hard work. I often questioned God due to my struggles, but after receiving this award, I feel at peace and will never complain again."

Mithun's enduring legacy in cinema

Affectionately known as Mithun Da, the actor made his film debut in 1976 with "Mrigayaa", delivering a powerful performance as a Santhal rebel that won him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Over the years, Mithun's versatility shone through in numerous films, earning him two more National Film Awards for "Tahader Katha" (1992) and "Swami Vivekananda" (1998).

Mithun is also celebrated for his unforgettable dance numbers like "I Am a Disco Dancer", "Jimmy Jimmy", and "Super Dancer"—tracks that have become cultural landmarks and are adored by fans across generations. Most recently, he appeared in Vivek Agnihotri's film "The Kashmir Files", continuing his legacy in Indian cinema.