TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Oct 9, 2024 11:54 AM
Last update on: Wed Oct 9, 2024 12:05 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Mithun Chakraborty reflects on Bollywood’s past colourism issue

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Oct 9, 2024 11:54 AM Last update on: Wed Oct 9, 2024 12:05 PM
Mithun Chakraborty reflects on Bollywood’s past colourism issue
Photos: Collected

Veteran actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty recently opened up about the harsh prejudices he faced early in his career due to his skin colour. The acclaimed actor was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony, held at Vigyan Bhawan yesterday. Presented by President Droupadi Murmu, the award is the highest recognition in Indian cinema, celebrating a lifetime of contributions to the industry.

Mithun Chakraborty reflects on Bollywood’s past colourism issue

During his acceptance speech, Mithun recalled the difficult journey he faced in Bollywood. "Many told me that dark-skinned actors wouldn't survive in Bollywood. I prayed to God, 'Could you change my colour?' But eventually accepted that I couldn't alter my complexion. Instead, I focused on my dancing skills, determined to become so remarkable that audiences would overlook my skin colour. That's how I transformed into the 'sexy, dusky Bengali babu'," he conveyed.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mithun Chakraborty reflects on Bollywood’s past colourism issue

The actor also shared some pivotal moments of his career, including the reality check he received after winning his first National Award. "I thought I had become Al Pacino. I began to treat producers dismissively. But reality hit when a producer kicked me out of his office. That day, I realised I was not Al Pacino, and it marked the end of my delusions," Mithun recounted candidly.

Mithun Chakraborty reflects on Bollywood’s past colourism issue

Despite his struggles, Mithun emphasised that his achievements were all earned through sheer perseverance. "I received nothing on a platter, and everything I earned was through hard work. I often questioned God due to my struggles, but after receiving this award, I feel at peace and will never complain again."

Mithun Chakraborty reflects on Bollywood’s past colourism issue

Mithun's enduring legacy in cinema

Mithun Chakraborty reflects on Bollywood’s past colourism issue

Affectionately known as Mithun Da, the actor made his film debut in 1976 with "Mrigayaa", delivering a powerful performance as a Santhal rebel that won him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Over the years, Mithun's versatility shone through in numerous films, earning him two more National Film Awards for "Tahader Katha" (1992) and "Swami Vivekananda" (1998).

Mithun is also celebrated for his unforgettable dance numbers like "I Am a Disco Dancer", "Jimmy Jimmy", and "Super Dancer"—tracks that have become cultural landmarks and are adored by fans across generations. Most recently, he appeared in Vivek Agnihotri's film "The Kashmir Files", continuing his legacy in Indian cinema.

Mehazabien’s leap: From being K-drama fan to premiering ‘Saba’ at Busan
Read more

Mehazabien’s leap: From being K-drama fan to premiering ‘Saba’ at Busan

Related topic:
Mithun ChakrabortyMithun Chakraborty in Bangladeshi filmsMithun Chakraborty newsMithun Chakraborty joins BJPMithun Chakraborty reflects on Bollywood’s past colourism issueActor Mithun ChakrabortyNational Award-winning actor Mithun Chakraborty
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

National Film Awards 2024 honours A R Rahman, Karan Johar, Neena Gupta and others

National Film Awards 2024 honours Karan Johar, Neena Gupta, A R Rahman and others

2h ago
Urvashi Rautela hospitalised

Urvashi Rautela hospitalised

3m ago
Mithun Chakraborty consults doctor, meets West Bengal BJP chief

Mithun Chakraborty consults doctor, meets West Bengal BJP chief

8m ago
Mithun Chakraborty to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mithun Chakraborty to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

1w ago
Honourees of Padma Awards 2024

Honourees of Padma Awards 2024

8m ago
বাণিজ্য ঘাটতি
|অর্থনীতি

জুলাই-আগস্টে বাণিজ্য ঘাটতি কমেছে ২৯০ মিলিয়ন ডলার

বাণিজ্য ঘাটতি কমার কারণ আমদানি খরচ কমে যাওয়ার পাশাপাশি রপ্তানি বেড়ে যাওয়া।

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

রেনুকে পিটিয়ে হত্যা: ১ জনের মৃত্যুদণ্ড, ৪ জনের যাবজ্জীবন

৩১ মিনিট আগে