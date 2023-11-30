‘Ministry of Love’s’ first story ‘Autobiography’ releases today

The long-anticipated web-film, "Something Like An Autobiography" or simply "Autobiography", is all set to premiere today. This marks the inaugural release of Chorki's anthology series, "Ministry of Love", consisting of 12 films hitting the OTT platform tonight at 8 pm.

In regard to "Autobiography", leading actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha said, "'Something Like an Autobiography' is my first work sparked by inspiration – my inaugural venture as a screenwriter. My daughter Ilham also debuted in its music video and Farooki's debut as an actor. A lot of firsts will unfold within this project making it especially significant for me."

Tisha further expressed about the movie, stating, "In a nutshell, I would describe this film as a heartfelt gift from the parents' emotions to all children."

Director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki who has directed two films ("Autobiography" and "Monogamy") for this anthology series will oversee the all-around management of "Ministry of Love".

Farooki known for his cheerful demeanour, has a blend of emotions regarding his inaugural acting experience in this film. Farooki expressed, "I have been involved in various aspects of filmmaking for a considerable period. Acting was something I never envisioned for myself. However, it happened and I have this sense of bashfulness. At the same time, there is a prevailing tension. Crafting narratives from one's own life exposes a certain vulnerability. Yet, as an artiste, it is our duty to delve into the depths of the heart and extract the pain."

In terms of the story of the movie, the director added, "As parents, we can only observe time as it passes. This sentiment is precisely what we aimed to capture in the film. As parents, we are not unique, every parent shares a common narrative. Everyone holds stories of extraordinary sacrifices for their children be it tales of happiness, or moments of embarrassment. If this film resonates with those emotions and reminds them of their own experiences, us makers will consider it a source of joy."

About the movie, Chorki's CEO Redoan Rony said, "When we announced the 'Ministry of Love' project, it was a big promise for the audience. With the audience's heightened expectations for our inaugural film and the substantial scale of our organisation, everything will come under scrutiny post the movie's release. However, I believe the mixture of these various firsts in this film will prove to be a remarkable experience for the audience."

Farooki produced Redoan Rony's first production so "Autobiography" is rather special to Rony. In this context, the CEO said, "Producing this film was profoundly emotional for me on a personal level. Mostofa Sarwar Farooki served as the producer for the first project of my life. Now I am producing his movie. Farooki bhai's two films have completely different story plots and 'Autobiography' will feature him as the lead actor for the first time! Farooki bhai's two films have completely different story plots and since he acted in this movie for the first time. We are eagerly anticipating his on-screen presence alongside the audience's response."

The cinematography for "Autobiography" was executed by Tahsin Rahman, with Momin Biswas handling the editing. Debojyoti Ghosh took charge of color grading, Ripon Nath managed the sound design, and Pavel Arin contributed to the background score. Shihab Nurun Nabi served as the art director.

Two remarkable women – Atiya Rahman in makeup and Edila Farid Turin in costume design, played pivotal roles in bringing a distinctive visual appeal to the movie. The film stars Iresh Zaker, Dolly Zahoor, Sharaf Ahmed Jibon and many other talented artistes, alongside Farooki and Tisha.

"Something Like An Autobiography" serves as a heartfelt letter of love crafted by actress Tisha and her husband Farooki for their newborn daughter. While externally resembling a diary chronicling the journey leading up to a child's birth, the story internally delves into multifaceted aspects ranging from the personal to societal dimensions. In the 82-minute "Autobiography", Farooki intricately weaves this narrative.