Martin Scorsese gets emotional over first acting Emmy nod

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has earned his first-ever Emmy nomination for acting, and his reaction has touched hearts online. The 82-year-old Oscar-winning director was nominated in the category of Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in Apple TV+'s satirical series "The Studio".

Scorsese, known for iconic films like "Goodfellas" and "The Irishman", plays a quirky version of himself in the show's debut episode, which pokes fun at the Hollywood studio system. The series was co-created and co-directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and features a roster of star-studded cameos.

The nomination places Scorsese alongside Jon Bernthal ("The Bear") and fellow "The Studio" guest stars Bryan Cranston, Dave Franco, Ron Howard, and Anthony Mackie.

Following the nominations announcement, Scorsese's 25-year-old daughter Francesca Scorsese took to Instagram to share his emotional reaction. In one post, she playfully added digital confetti over his nomination photo, calling him "our little actor."

Another post featured a screenshot of a touching FaceTime call, showing Scorsese covering his face in disbelief as Francesca smiled proudly from the corner of the screen.

This marks Scorsese's first acting nomination, though he's no stranger to Emmy acclaim. He previously won for "Boardwalk Empire" in 2011 and for his 2012 documentary "George Harrison: Living in the Material World".

The 2025 Emmy Awards will be held on September 14, where Scorsese will compete for yet another industry milestone—this time, for working in front of the camera.