No intention of retiring: Martin Scorsese

After nearly 60 years in the film industry, Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese has made it clear that he isn't ready to step away from filmmaking just yet.

At an event honouring him at the National Museum of Cinema in Turin, Italy, Scorsese addressed the growing rumours of his retirement. "I have no intention of retiring," he confirmed, according to World of Reel. 

Scorsese added that his long-planned film about Frank Sinatra has been delayed, while his project on Jesus is currently in development. "I hope God gives me the strength and money to finish them."

Earlier this year, Scorsese discussed his inspiration for the Jesus project after meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican in May. He shared more details at the Berlin Film Festival in February, saying, "I'm contemplating it right now. I'm not quite sure what kind of film it will be, but I want it to be something unique, thought-provoking, and hopefully entertaining. I'm still figuring out how to approach it."

The legendary filmmaker admitted that he hasn't yet nailed down the concept but added humorously, "Maybe I'll get some sleep and wake up with a fresh idea." He linked his fascination with the subject of Jesus to his upbringing in New York's Lower East Side and his early interest in Catholicism and the priesthood, which influenced his acclaimed film Silence.

Alongside the Jesus project, Scorsese has been attached to a Frank Sinatra biopic for more than 15 years. The project has been in the works ever since Frank Sinatra Enterprises sold the rights to Sinatra's life and music.

