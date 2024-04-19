Martin Scorsese’s long pursuit of Sinatra biopic resurfaces amidst family tensions

Martin Scorsese, the acclaimed filmmaker behind classics like "Goodfellas" and "Taxi Driver", has long harboured ambitions to bring the life of iconic crooner Frank Sinatra to the silver screen. However, his efforts have been consistently thwarted, primarily due to clashes with the Sinatra family over the portrayal of the legendary singer's complex persona.

Recently, Variety reported that Scorsese is once again gearing up to tackle the Sinatra biopic, alongside another ambitious project centred on the life of Jesus Christ. While this news has excited fans, it also resurrects memories of previous attempts that ended in disappointment.

In the Sinatra project, the Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is slated to portray the legendary crooner and Jennifer Lawrence is in talks to portray Ava Gardner.

One of the most notable hurdles Scorsese faced in his quest to immortalize Sinatra's story was the resistance from the singer's family. According to reports, tensions between Scorsese and the Sinatra estate led to the abandonment of a previous attempt to bring the project to fruition several years ago.

In a candid interview during the promotional tour for his film "Silence" in 2016, Scorsese revealed the challenges he encountered while trying to navigate the intricate dynamics of Sinatra's life. Despite his passion for delving into the darker facets of Sinatra's character, including his tumultuous relationships and personal struggles, Scorsese found himself at odds with the family's vision for the biopic.

"It's very difficult for a family, and I totally understand," Scorsese lamented, reflecting on the complexities inherent in depicting a figure as multifaceted as Sinatra. "But, if they expect me to be doing it, they can't hold back certain things. The problem is that the man was so complex. Everybody is so complex — but Sinatra in particular."

Now, as Scorsese prepares to revisit the Sinatra project with Leonardo DiCaprio slated to portray the legendary crooner and Jennifer Lawrence in talks to portray Ava Gardner, tensions with the Sinatra estate threaten to derail the endeavour once again. Notably, Gardner's involvement in Sinatra's life, including her role in the dissolution of his marriage to Tina Sinatra's mother, Nancy Barbato, adds another layer of complexity to the familial dynamics at play.