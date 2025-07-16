Theatre & Arts
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 16, 2025 11:32 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 16, 2025 11:40 AM

Most Viewed

Theatre & Arts
Theatre & Arts

‘Asharossho Prothom Diboshe’ to return to the stage after seven months

Wed Jul 16, 2025 11:32 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 16, 2025 11:40 AM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 16, 2025 11:32 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 16, 2025 11:40 AM
‘Asharossho Prothom Diboshe’ to return to the stage after seven months
Photo: Collected

The acclaimed stage production "Asharossho Prothom Diboshe" by Theatre Factory is set to return to the stage tomorrow, at 7:15pm at the Mohila Samity Auditorium on Bailey Road.

This marks the 41st staging of the play, returning after a seven-month break since its last performance on December 20, 2024, at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The play first premiered in 2019 and quickly resonated with audiences in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Kolkata. Loosely inspired by the legendary Sanskrit poet Kalidasa, it is based on a work by Mohan Rakesh, translated into Bangla by Anshuman Bhowmik and directed by Alok Basu.

"Although the play centres on Kalidasa, it is not a biography," said Basu. "It captures a transformative chapter in his life, where the tension between power and poetry pushes him to rediscover his artistic self."

"Asharossho Prothom Diboshe" explores themes of love, politics, nature, and the enduring pull of creativity. It imagines Kalidasa's rise from a poet to a statesman, and his eventual return to the world of poetry.

The cast features Ramiz Raju, Sanjita Sharmin, Dipu Mahmud, Aklima Akter, Suravi Roy, KM Hasan, Asha Akter, Shantanu Insan, and Alok Basu. Tandu Raihan designed the lighting, and Kamaluddin Kabir led the stage design.

Miss Bangladesh Impact Forum 2025 launches with a focus on climate justice
Read more

Miss Bangladesh Impact Forum 2025 launches with a focus on climate justice

As monsoon lingers in the air, the return of "Asharossho Prothom Diboshe" offers theatre lovers a meditative and poetic experience that reflects both inner and seasonal transformations.

Related topic:
Asharossho Prothom DibosheTheatre FactoryMohila Samity AuditoriumBailey Road
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Five Bangladeshi troupes to be represented at Bharat Rang Mahotsav

1y ago

Everything’s going to be alright… right?

1y ago
Komola Rong er Bodh

Theatre Factory to honour Jibanananda Das’ life story on stage

2m ago
How ‘Banglalink Niloy’ became the ‘king’ of romantic dramas

How ‘Banglalink Niloy’ became the ‘king’ of romantic comedies

9m ago
Komola Rong er Bodh

Theatre Factory reimagines Jibanananda Das in ‘Komola Rong er Bodh’

2m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

ইসির ওয়েবসাইট থেকে সরানো হলো ‘নৌকা’ প্রতীক

আওয়ামী লীগের নিবন্ধন স্থগিত হওয়ার পর এবার তাদের নির্বাচনী প্রতীক ‘নৌকা’ ওয়েবসাইট থেকে সরিয়ে ফেলেছে নির্বাচন কমিশন (ইসি)।

এইমাত্র
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘দেশে ভিক্ষুক নেই’ মন্তব্যে চাকরি খোয়ালেন কিউবার মন্ত্রী

এইমাত্র