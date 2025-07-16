‘Asharossho Prothom Diboshe’ to return to the stage after seven months

The acclaimed stage production "Asharossho Prothom Diboshe" by Theatre Factory is set to return to the stage tomorrow, at 7:15pm at the Mohila Samity Auditorium on Bailey Road.

This marks the 41st staging of the play, returning after a seven-month break since its last performance on December 20, 2024, at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

The play first premiered in 2019 and quickly resonated with audiences in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Kolkata. Loosely inspired by the legendary Sanskrit poet Kalidasa, it is based on a work by Mohan Rakesh, translated into Bangla by Anshuman Bhowmik and directed by Alok Basu.

"Although the play centres on Kalidasa, it is not a biography," said Basu. "It captures a transformative chapter in his life, where the tension between power and poetry pushes him to rediscover his artistic self."

"Asharossho Prothom Diboshe" explores themes of love, politics, nature, and the enduring pull of creativity. It imagines Kalidasa's rise from a poet to a statesman, and his eventual return to the world of poetry.

The cast features Ramiz Raju, Sanjita Sharmin, Dipu Mahmud, Aklima Akter, Suravi Roy, KM Hasan, Asha Akter, Shantanu Insan, and Alok Basu. Tandu Raihan designed the lighting, and Kamaluddin Kabir led the stage design.

As monsoon lingers in the air, the return of "Asharossho Prothom Diboshe" offers theatre lovers a meditative and poetic experience that reflects both inner and seasonal transformations.