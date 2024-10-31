The marvellous lives of child actors

Pursuing passion and thriving through art

Movies, television series, and celebrity gossip – it wouldn't be any stretch at all to say that for most of us, that exciting world occupies an imperishable position in our lives growing up. But all of that is mostly common. What may truly be out of the ordinary are the experiences of those people who grow up living in the world on the other side of the screen, not merely looking into it. Those who lead mundane lives of school and study yet also work with the big names of showbiz on a daily basis. The young people who, with aspirations simmering in their hearts, strive to one day be stars in their own right.

"I started my acting career at the age of eight," says Shadman Sharar Zayan, 17, who performs in stage plays at Shishu Academy Theatre and has appeared in multiple commercials, movies, and series. He vividly describes the time that led up to that momentous turning point of his life.

"I was attending drama class at the Shishu Academy when two people came in to observe us. They had taken some pictures and videos of our performance. At the time, I had no idea who they were, but later, our teacher told us that they had come to scout for new artists for TV ads. Three others, alongside myself, were then called to the office of Goodluck Ballpen, where we had to demonstrate our acting ability. I didn't hear back from them for many days. My parents and I thought that perhaps it had gone in vain. It wasn't until my father left for Cox Bazar to attend a programme that the call came, telling him that I had been selected. He tells me that he was in tears of joy. He set out for Dhaka immediately after and arrived just in time to take me to the shooting himself. I shot for six consecutive days, and even now I can feel the pride I felt then in completing my first commercial and being the lead."

Elsewhere, Otithi Israt, 15, having played diverse roles in various television dramas and web series such as August 14, Vanga Putul, and The Broker in addition to having over 50 commercials under her belt, recalls the first time she had acted. "I was very excited but not nervous in the least," says Israt confidently. "In fact, I didn't even feel scared of the camera."

This composure of mind, according to her, stems from the depth of passion she had for acting as well as her involvement in various co-curricular activities such as dancing and singing—all from a very young age. Elaborating further about her passion and dedication for her art, Otithi Israt talks in detail about her own acting process and the practice needed to bring it close to perfection.

She says, "I don't think it's even possible to act unless you've completely immersed yourself in the role. This is true for every role, but it is especially so for my web series ones." This is because while television has had her play roles of children whose personalities range from shy and quiet to witty and boisterous, her web series work has involved more serious roles.

"For example, in Vanga Putul, there is a scene where the character I played has seizures. The director, Shihab Shaheen uncle, told me to practice having seizures every day until the day the scene would be shot. While practicing this, I made sure to go through a good number of videos online to make sure the seizures were realistic. To portray the trauma of my character, I observed and took inspiration from similar characters in other movies and series," she added.

As can be understood, the children who work in this profession, who pursue their passion and thrive through this art, have to possess a great deal of innate ability that needs to be tempered through effort. But for a young soul to truly realise their potential, they need to be surrounded by adults who can appreciate them and help them grow and mature as artists. BotTala, a theatre organisation that aims to promote and nourish the artistic traditions of Bengal, offers workshop productions to children who wish to learn the art of theatre. Humayun Azam Rewaz, the Communication Director at BotTala, talks about the dedication these young performers show towards the craft; how even after the political turmoils of the July Revolution, virtually everyone in the batch had returned enthusiastically to perform. Describing their approach to transmitting the art to these youngsters, Rewaz says, "Initially, it is of course impossible to tell where the child's talents lie. But rather than imposing any rigid structure, we create a playful environment and let children from diverse backgrounds engage together and bond. We try our best to discover their talents and let them flourish. Throughout the workshop sessions, we observe them and pinpoint their skills and the areas they excel in. We then incorporate those in the play."

The most talented children from those workshops, he says, have gone on to perform on television, with BotTala supporting and facilitating them in their journeys.

Yet, no matter how talented or dedicated a young actor or actress is, at the end of the day, they are still students who must balance work and education. On this matter, Abantika Rahman, 14, who has acted in commercials for Lifebuoy, Mr. Pasta, as well as for government and NGO projects, speaks of her experience.

"Sometimes, due to school or exams, I have to refuse offers of work. Other times, I've had to balance both by attending shoots and exams on the same day. This one time, I completed my shooting by morning and then went to give exams. I didn't get any rest or sleep, but giving the exam was something I had to do. I love my work, and I want to continue with it to perfect it, but my studies always come first," she said.

The schools themselves make special considerations to help these young actors balance the two aspects of their lives. Takbir Chowdhury, 8, who has appeared in five dramas and in over sixty commercials, attests to the support his teachers have given him. The young actor also speaks of the admiration his classmates show him, "My friends at school often tell me that they've seen me on TV, and they repeat my lines to me. I find it very fun."

Irfan Murshid Khan, 16, who has done over 80 commercials, 50 dramas, and appeared in two movies, Poramon 2 and Chironjeeb Mujib, speaks of that same joy of being appreciated whilst talking about the effect his acting career has had on his personal life.

"I don't think I've experienced anything negative because of my acting. On the contrary, the positives have been very wholesome. When I am visiting a restaurant and the waiter comes along to take my order, they often recognise me from one of my roles. That is a very good feeling," he said.

"My biggest fans are my family members," Khan says, humorously describing the adoration he receives when attending family gatherings, "They ask for my autograph even though I can't sign properly yet. I even forget to give the dates sometimes, and they have to remind me!"

Young actors, such as those who have been interviewed for this piece, can only be likened to brilliant nebulae on the path to becoming brightest stars. They speak with passion, and exude a certain charisma when speaking of their big dreams. Takbir Chowdhury proudly says that he wishes to be an actor like the famous Shakib Khan when he grows up. For Abantika Rahman, the charisma and skill of Chanchal Chowdhury are what she aims to acquire. Otithi Israt, who idolises the celebrated actresses Mehazabien Chowdhury and Tasnia Farin, aspires to qualify as a doctor someday alongside her acting journey.

"Ever since I was a child, I've wanted to be a pilot, and over the last three years, I've really been into music. I belong to a band and can play most instruments. Actor, pilot, and musician—I know it is a childish thing to say, but I would love to pursue them," says Irfan Murshid Khan, passionately declaring his hopes for the future.

Nayeem was inspired to write about the experiences of child actors by Oshi No Ko, an absolute gem of an anime. Discuss spoilers with him at [email protected]