Mark Ruffalo’s Walk of Fame ceremony doubles as ‘13 Going On 30’ reunion

Renowned actor Mark Ruffalo was honoured with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony on Thursday. The "Poor Things" actor graced the special event alongside his wife, Sunrise Coigney, and two of their three children — 18-year-old Bella and 22-year-old Keen. This memorable occasion was reported by People magazine.

Jennifer Garner was present to pay tribute to the man of the hour, a fitting gesture considering the beloved film in which they co-starred will be commemorating its 20th anniversary this spring.

Garner humorously claimed to have "kicked off the Mark Ruffalo rom-com era" and playfully listed several actresses who have shared the screen with Ruffalo, including Jennifer Aniston, Keira Knightley, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Reese Witherspoon.

"I wonder if these esteemed ladies appreciated Mark's anxiety as much as I did," she added. "I wonder if he attempted to bow out of their films, similar to our experience when, during the first 'Thriller' dance rehearsal, Mark transitioned from initial shock to restlessness, to profound silence, and finally, 'Bro, this is not for me.'"

She also noted how "lucky" they were to be part of a movie that, years later, inspires young people to dress up as their characters on Halloween.

In the 2004 film, Garner portrayed a teenager who longs to be older and magically transforms into her 30-year-old self. Ruffalo took on the role of her adult love interest, and the movie has since become a classic of the early 2000s.

During Thursday's ceremony, Garner praised Ruffalo, who this year earned his fourth Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for "Poor Things", drawing a comparison to legendary figures like Cary Grant, Frank Sinatra, and Jimmy Stewart. She also commended him for being "a person of character" and a dedicated family man.

"To work with you, Mark, is to love you; I don't care what anyone says," she said, eliciting laughter from the audience. "You allow yourself to be fully known by your colleagues, the audience, and the world."

Ruffalo and Garner took a moment to showcase their "Thriller" moves during the photo opportunity at the end.