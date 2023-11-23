TV & Film
Mamo and Shamol Mawla to pair up in upcoming drama

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Nov 23, 2023 08:14 PM
Photo: Orchid Chakma

Popular actors Zakia Bari Mamo and Shamol Mawla are all set to mesmerise their fans with their upcoming drama "Celluloid".

Photo: Orchid Chakma

The drama will be released on December 7 on the official YouTube channel of Gaanchill Drama and Cinema, confirmed Taneem Rahman Angshu, the director of the drama. The platform is a sister concern of Gaanchill Music.

"I have worked with Shamol before, but this drama is special. The story is fantastic, and we tried our best to portray our respective characters. I think we did a good job," Mamo said.

"I want to act in a diverse range of content, and this drama differs from contemporary productions. The story is close to life, and I hope the audience will love it," expressed Shamol while explaining his character.

