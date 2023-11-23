Mamo and Shamol Mawla to pair up in upcoming drama
Popular actors Zakia Bari Mamo and Shamol Mawla are all set to mesmerise their fans with their upcoming drama "Celluloid".
The drama will be released on December 7 on the official YouTube channel of Gaanchill Drama and Cinema, confirmed Taneem Rahman Angshu, the director of the drama. The platform is a sister concern of Gaanchill Music.
"I have worked with Shamol before, but this drama is special. The story is fantastic, and we tried our best to portray our respective characters. I think we did a good job," Mamo said.
"I want to act in a diverse range of content, and this drama differs from contemporary productions. The story is close to life, and I hope the audience will love it," expressed Shamol while explaining his character.
