Liton Kar radiates artistic grandeur through ‘She, the Universe: The Infinity Within Her’

I have always seen an invisible halo, or perhaps a crown, atop my mother and her three sisters, especially since I was raised by a full‑time working single woman, as though they were goddesses reborn as women. These women—unstoppable, hyperactive, free‑spirited, self‑reliant, and compassionate—are my universe.

Thus, my entering La Galerie of Alliance Francaise de Dhaka (AFD) yesterday, to witness artist and filmmaker Liton Kar's solo exhibition "She, the Universe: the Infinity Within Her" was the universe's way to reward me with a soulful encounter, not just with the paintings, but also with their originator.

AFD's inauguration of "She, the Universe: The Infinity Within Her" was attended by several honourable guests, including eminent artist Prof Farida Zaman; Mahia Juned, additional managing director, chief operating officer, and CAMLCO of City Bank PLC; Mahrukh Mohiuddin, managing director of University Press Limited; and mountaineer Nishat Mazumder. Following their cordial speeches in praise of the artist, the exhibition was opened to visitors.Liton Kar, born in Chattogram and trained in fine arts in the port city, has trodden the path of creative pursuits for more than three decades. Surrounded by hills, rivers, and the sea, he developed an appreciation for the beauty and harmony of nature, which he expresses through his artistry.

Liton Kar views women "as an extension of nature itself, embodying resilience, creation, and introspection". He hopes that his viewers also recognise themselves as such. The walls of La Galerie are currently adorned with 25 of Liton Kar's magnificent oil and acrylic paintings. The way he portrays women is otherworldly—one gaze upon them is enough to reveal the artist's spiritual depth.

The first painting that caught my eye is straight out of a selenophile's dream: a woman ascending from the moon, wearing a tiara of lights, and sprinkling moonlight onto our world as she dances. Another favourite of mine depicts the sea as a goddess holding the boat of our lives.



Versatile artist, graphics and interior designer, and film director Liton has also painted our "Bon Bibi", the forest goddess being stabbed by urbanisation and deforestation. It reminded me of Te Fiti from the movie Moana. According to the artist, motherhood is the most unwavering state a person can experience, and he has visualised this on his canvas as well.

Liton's paintings are mostly figurative, holding messages from the innermost part of his soul. His work "blends surrealism with realism," allowing him to "explore the subconscious and reflect on the natural elements" of his childhood memories. As someone who stands against war and conflict, he uses his creativity to bridge divisions and dispel dismay. One of his paintings pays tribute to Mahsa Amini, the Iranian girl, martyred for opposing oppression. He has also painted Israeli aggression, apartheid, and the genocide of Palestinians in his own way, believing that art can promote peace and inclusivity worldwide.

Aside from the subjects of Liton's art, the technical aspects are beyond mesmerising. The visual delight felt from the bold brushstrokes, the rich and eye-soothing hues, and the smooth textures of oil paints is awe-inspiring. Every painting feels like a magical portal to another dimension. Liton Kar's marvellous and skilful appreciation of women as nature, celestial bodies, emotions, and unseen forces has captured my heart, and I honestly believe anyone who glimpses them will feel the same.

AFD will run this exhibition until July 26, every day except Sundays. As a special attraction, Liton's international award-winning short film "ICU (I See You)" is also being screened at the exhibition.