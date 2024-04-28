‘Stitched Collage’: Exploring Suranjana Bhattacharja’s threads of resilience

Suranjana Bhattacharja's solo art exhibition, "Stitched Collage", currently graces La Galerie at the Dhanmondi premises of Alliance Française de Dhaka, welcoming viewers to immerse themselves in her vibrant creations.

The inauguration of this exhibition was attended by distinguished figures including critic Moinuddin Khaled, eminent artist Syed Iqbal, Dhaka University Faculty of Fine Arts Professor Shishir Bhattacharjee, renowned author and physicist Professor Dr Muhammed Zafar Iqbal, and eminent artist Monirul Islam.

Collage, an artistic technique with a storied history spanning over two millennia, has left an indelible mark on various cultures and artistic movements globally. Originating in China and evolving through the Middle Ages, Japan, Europe, and into the contemporary art scene, collage has been embraced by legendary artists such as Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, Henri Matisse, and Wassily Kandinsky, each leaving their distinctive imprint on the medium. For Suranjana Bhattacharja, the work of Kandinsky stands out as a profound source of inspiration.

In contrast, the embroidered quilt, or nakshi katha, embodies the essence of women's artistry, symbolising their inherent patience and resilience. It speaks to the intricate reality of fabrics interwoven with delicate threads, where each stitch serves as a testament to the dedication and skill of its creator. As a form of recycled art, nakshi katha breathes new life into old fabrics, transforming them into vibrant canvases steeped in tradition and culture.

Suranjana Bhattacharja's journey into the world of art took a unique turn when she was diagnosed with Dystrophy around a decade ago, causing partial disability in her left hand. Despite the challenges posed by this chronic condition, she found solace in her passion for sewing. Inspired by artists like Kandinsky, she ventured into stitched collage, a novel form of artistic expression. The inception of this exhibition can be traced back to a pivotal moment in Suranjana's life while residing in Montreal. Struck by the parallels between her own journey and that of renowned artists like Matisse, who persisted in creating despite physical limitations, she found renewed determination to pursue her craft.

The artist's creative process is characterised by spontaneity and collaboration with the materials themselves. While she may have a vague idea of the form she wishes to create, it is often the strips of fabric that dictate the final outcome. Suranjana's stitched collages, born out of a fusion of inspiration and determination, invite viewers to contemplate the interplay between form, material, and meaning. Amidst the riot of colors, the addition of nakshi katha infuses a traditional touch, weaving elements of cultural heritage into the contemporary aspect of Suranjana's art.

The open-to-all exhibition will run until Saturday (April 27).