A legend’s 90th: Channel i to host grand celebration in honour of Mustafa Monwar

The pioneer of puppetry and television trailblazer Mustafa Monwar, who has shaped the imagination of generations— steps into his ninetieth year.

Channel i marks the milestone this evening at 6:15 pm with a special tribute program "Amader Mustafa Monwar", directed by Anonna Ruma. The broadcast brings together artists and admirers to reflect on a life that has become inseparable from the cultural history of Bangladesh.

Actor and director Afzal Hossain and celebrated painter Monirul Islam will join the conversation, revisiting Monwar's towering legacy as an artist, teacher, and visionary. The celebration begins with the cutting of a birthday cake, followed by a symbolic gesture that captures the spirit of his art—at his request, more than one hundred birds were released into the sky, a living metaphor for freedom and imagination.

Children will lend their voices to honor the maestro, performing songs in his presence. Viewers will also be given a rare glimpse of Monwar's paintings, many of which have never before been shown publicly.

For decades, Mustafa Monwar's work has stood at the crossroads of tradition and innovation. His puppetry transformed the medium into an art form of depth and wonder, while his watercolors—delicate yet powerful—continue to inspire awe. To generations of Bangladeshis, he is more than an artist; he is a cultural institution.