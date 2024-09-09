Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Mon Sep 9, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 9, 2024 12:40 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Mustafa Monwar on life support

Staff Correspondent
Mon Sep 9, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Sep 9, 2024 12:40 AM
Mustafa Monwar on life support
Photo: Collected

Eminent cultural personality Mustafa Monwar, 89, has been on life support at Square Hospital since Saturday night.

He has been suffering from respiratory problems and other old-age complications.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He was placed on life support following complications from a stroke and brain haemorrhage, according to family sources.

Monwar received Ekushey Padak for his contributions to fine arts.

His influence extends beyond his work. As a teacher and mentor, he has nurtured generations of artists.

As a former director general of Bangladesh Television, he played a crucial role in the resistance to Pakistani rule and participated in the independent struggle as an active personality in the Bangladesh Betar programmes in 1971 from Kolkata.

He was jailed in 1952 for drawing anti-Pakistan cartoons during the Language Movement.

Monwar graduated from Kolkata Art College before migrating to Dhaka and joining the Dhaka Art College as a lecturer. He is widely lauded as a puppeteer dedicated to children's educational entertainment.

Mustafa Monwar turns 89: Honouring the legacy of a cultural icon
Read more

Mustafa Monwar turns 89: Honouring the legacy of a cultural icon

His family sought prayers for his early recovery.

Related topic:
Mustafa MonwarArtist Mustafa Monwar
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mustafa Monwar turns 89: Honouring the legacy of a cultural icon

Mustafa Monwar turns 89: Honouring the legacy of a cultural icon

1w ago
Stars show solidarity with the red protest

Entertainment world adorned in red against injustice

1m ago
There was a time when I acted in 12 dramas on 12 TV channels: Chhonda

There was a time when I acted in 12 dramas on 12 TV channels: Chhonda

11m ago

Daily Star honours 25 scholars, nation builders

8y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

ভারতের সঙ্গে সম্পর্ক হবে ন্যায্যতা এবং সমতার ভিত্তিতে: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

শিক্ষার্থীদের প্রশ্নের উত্তরে ভারত-বাংলদেশের দ্বিপক্ষীয় সম্পর্কের বিষয়ে বর্তমান সরকারের দৃষ্টিভঙ্গি তুলে ধরেন ড. ইউনূস।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সরকারের অবস্থান স্পষ্ট, মব জাস্টিস হতে দেওয়া যাবে না: মাহফুজ আলম

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification