Mustafa Monwar on life support

Eminent cultural personality Mustafa Monwar, 89, has been on life support at Square Hospital since Saturday night.

He has been suffering from respiratory problems and other old-age complications.

He was placed on life support following complications from a stroke and brain haemorrhage, according to family sources.

Monwar received Ekushey Padak for his contributions to fine arts.

His influence extends beyond his work. As a teacher and mentor, he has nurtured generations of artists.

As a former director general of Bangladesh Television, he played a crucial role in the resistance to Pakistani rule and participated in the independent struggle as an active personality in the Bangladesh Betar programmes in 1971 from Kolkata.

He was jailed in 1952 for drawing anti-Pakistan cartoons during the Language Movement.

Monwar graduated from Kolkata Art College before migrating to Dhaka and joining the Dhaka Art College as a lecturer. He is widely lauded as a puppeteer dedicated to children's educational entertainment.

His family sought prayers for his early recovery.