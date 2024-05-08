Lamia to carry parents’ legacy, Badhan joins as producer

Lamia Chowdhury, the daughter of celebrity couple Diti and Sohel Chowdhury, is set to make her debut in the industry as a director.

The film, titled "Meyeder Golpo", is written by Lamia herself. It will be produced by "Rehana Maryam Noor" famed actress Azmeri Haque Badhan.

In an emotional post, Lamia mentioned that Badhan and her mother were very close. The industry debutant shared that after her mother's demise, Badhan became her emotional support, and at one point, Lamia shared with Badhan that she was interested in direction.

In her post, Lamia remarked that her mother was supposed to produce the project and even act on it. However, the story was conceptualized ten years ago, and the script, initially edited by Anam Biswas, did not see the day of light due to Diti's unfortunate demise.

Upon learning about Lamia's interest and Diti's desire to produce the film, it was Badhan who took up the famed actress's mantle as producer for this project.

In her post, Lamia wrote, "Usually I feel reluctant to give interviews because, over the years, most of the time, journalists call me to talk about things like my father's murder case or my mother's death anniversary. All things that are still deeply traumatic for me, and upsetting to talk about. However, this was one of those rare occasions when journalists called me to ask about something that had to do with my own work plans."

Adding to this, she informed, "We are currently working on getting the team together. We need everyone's support and good wishes as we embark on the next phase of pre-production."

Lamia wants to shoot the film during the monsoon, and to have it released on international OTT platforms.