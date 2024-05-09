Sohel Chowdhury's daughter speaks out on murder verdict

Prominent film actor Sohel Chowdhury was shot dead by some unidentified criminals at Trumps Club in Abedin Tower in Banani, on December 18, 1998.

Twenty-five years later, a Dhaka tribunal today sentenced three people, including businessman Aziz Mohammad Bhai, to life imprisonment in the case filed over the murder of the actor.

As the verdict was announced by Judge Arunabh Chakraborty of the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-2, Sohel Chowdhury's daughter Lamia Chowdhury explains her deep angst over the incident.

"No matter what happens now, my father will not come back. What they (the criminals) have done, they will have to answer for it themselves. Their imprisonment, whether they live up to it or not, would not make the pain that we have been through go away."

"My father's death has had a deep impact on my life, it will not change in any way. I have to live with reality. We haven't seen any change in our lives due to their trial, nor will there be," she added.

Two other convicts are the owner of Afakul Islam alias Bunty Islam and Adnan Siddiqui. All the three convicts have been shown fugitives.

Judge Arunabh Chakrabarty of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 of Dhaka pronounced the verdict at 1:15pm. The judge also fined them Tk 2 lakh each, in default of which they will have to serve one month more in jail.

In the judgment, the judge said the prosecution was able to prove the charges brought against the three accused undoubtedly and they were given the punishment for committing such offenses.

Actors Sohel Chowdhury and Parveen Sultana Diti have two children. The eldest daughter, Lamia Chowdhury was always there for her mother after losing her father. Their son Shafayat Chowdhury completed his studies at a university in Canada and settled in Europe, after graduation. Lamia became interested in filmmaking after studying at the Toronto Film School in Canada. She returned to the country after completing her studies and currently working on an individual project produced by Azmeri Haque Badhan.