Kim Kardashian's comedy show 'The Fifth Wheel' secures Netflix deal

In a fierce battle amongst studios, Netflix emerged triumphant in acquiring the rights to "The Fifth Wheel", a forthcoming ensemble comedy show featuring reality TV icon turned actress Kim Kardashian in a leading role. The competitive situation saw the streaming giant clinch the project, which promises to showcase Kardashian as the focal "fifth wheel" character within a female-centric ensemble cast. While specifics about the plot remain shrouded in secrecy, the screenplay comes from the creative minds of Paula Pell and Janine Brito.

Kardashian will not only star in the project but also take on a producer's role alongside Pell. Paula Pell, a notable "Saturday Night Live" alum and the writer behind the Tina Fey and Amy Poehler comedy "Sisters", is no stranger to Netflix, having previously featured in the streaming platform's feature film "Wine Country". Janine Brito, married to Pell, boasts credits including the NBC sitcom "Mr Mayor". The duo also stars as spouses on the comedic series "Girls5Eva", recently transitioning to Netflix after a successful run of two seasons on Peacock.

While Kardashian's latest acting venture in the latest "American Horror Story" instalment titled "Delicate" and her voice work in animated features such as the "PAW Patrol" film and its sequel "The Mighty Movie", showcased her versatility, "The Fifth Wheel" marks another notable venture into the world of cinema.

"The Fifth Wheel" emerged as a highly sought-after project, attracting attention from various studios contemplating theatrical releases. This acquisition stands as one of the first major packages to find a home following the conclusion of the months-long SAG strike.

During the strike period, Netflix made strategic moves by acquiring finished films, including titles like "Hit Man" directed by Richard Linklater and featuring Glen Powell, as well as Anna Kendrick's directorial debut, "Woman of the Hour", both previously showcased at the Toronto Film Festival.