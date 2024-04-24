Taylor Swift’s diss track causes Kim Kardashian to lose 500,000 followers

Taylor Swift is not one to mince words, and her latest track "thanK you aIMee" certainly attests to that! Just when it seemed like her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had simmered down, the pop icon surprised everyone by dropping a no-holds-barred diss track targeting a figure named Aimee, widely speculated by fans to be none other than Kim Kardashian.

The track is rife with allusions to the reality TV luminary, with subtle nods scattered throughout. Even the song title, "thanK you aIMee," strategically capitalizes the letters K, I, and M, spelling out the makeup mogul's first name.

Further references are embedded within the song's lyrics, hinting at the ongoing saga between the two public figures, "And maybe you've reframed it... And in your mind, you never beat my spirit black and blue... I don't think you've changed much... And so I changed your name and any real defining clues... And one day, your kid comes home singin'... A song that only us two is gonna know is about you, 'cause."

The release of the song has had a significant impact on Kim's social media following, with a notable decrease in her follower count. Additionally, she has faced a barrage of criticism and negative feedback online in response to the song's content.

Reports indicate that Kim's follower count stood at 364.3 million before the album's release. However, following the song's debut, her follower count has plummeted to 363.8 million, marking a decline of over 500,000 followers in just a matter of days. Furthermore, her social media comment sections have been inundated with derogatory comments from Swifties, contributing to the overall negative reception online.

Who could forget the infamous incident at the VMAs in 2009 when Kanye West famously interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech for Best Female Video? Onstage, he argued that Beyonce should have won the award for "Single Ladies" instead of Taylor.

In 2016, Kanye West released his song "Famous", which contained controversial lyrics referencing Taylor. She expressed her displeasure with the lyrics, prompting Kim Kardashian to release a phone call recording suggesting that Taylor had approved the song.

However, Taylor later clarified in a statement that while Kanye had contacted her to promote his single "Famous" on her Twitter account, she was not made aware of the specific derogatory lyric and had cautioned him against releasing a song with such a misogynistic message.