Kim Kardashian is GQ’s Man of the Year

Kim Kardashian is a reality TV personality, model, businesswoman, socialite, trainee lawyer, and, much to the astonishment of some – one of GQ's "Men Of The Year" for 2023.

Kardashian, who founded the Skims clothing brand as well as cosmetics lines, perfumes, an energy drink, a mobile game, and a private equity fund, has been named "Tycoon Of The Year" on this year's list, which follows her newest venture into men's underwear.

The reality star appeared on the cover of the magazine as Tycoon of the Year, standing in a tie with a bag of Cheetos.

Kim is shown wearing mostly masculine outfits in the spread, including a pinstripe shirt and patterned tie, a bomber jacket, an oversized blazer, and even a cropped tank top with dumbbells. The clothes are merely accessories to the usually male-dominated situations in which she is photographed, ranging from an office desk to a water cooler to the gym. Kim's design selections throughout the pictures are a playful allusion to her deconstructing of traditionally male stereotypes and asserting her place in the business world. The selection on GQ's MOTY 2023 list demonstrates this.

Some users on social media are confused and even angry at her inclusion as the cover star for GQ's 2023 "Men Of The Year" competition.

Kim Kardashian's inclusion in the list sparked debate on social media platform X. One of the users wrote "Kim Kardashian is your Man of the Year? Take it seriously for a second."

Another user wrote: "When you didn't understand the assignment. Man oh man."

Kardashian is joined on the list by "Priscilla" actor Jacob Elordi and fashion designer Tom Ford (both guys).

GQ named Kim Tycoon Of The Year, emphasising her standing as a successful entrepreneur. It's a well-deserved honour for the media magnate, since Skims, which is now worth $4 billion, is experiencing its finest year yet. It has introduced a Skims Men line, cooperated with Swarovski, and partnered with the NBA in the last few months.

In an interview for the issue, Kardashian confessed how witnessing her parents' divorce as a teenager took her off guard and how their "openness" about the subject helped her deal with her own breakup with Kanye West.