Kim Kardashian criticised for her response to Pro-Palestine protester

While attending the OMR business festival in Hamburg, Germany on Tuesday, May 7, Kim Kardashian encountered a pro-Palestine protester. She had been scheduled to speak about digital and marketing trade at the event. Prior to this, the Skims founder had made headlines for her presence at the Met Gala in New York City.

In a viral video from the OMR event, a protester can be heard shouting for Palestine's freedom as Kim Kardashian responded, "Free everybody."

According to Morgen Post, security escorted the female protester out of the venue. The hall, which housed approximately 7,000 people, witnessed the incident.

Kardashian then proceeded to remark, "I sympathise with the people of Israel and with those in Palestine. I sympathise with everybody. All we want is for everyone to feel safe and free."

"Feel safe. And be good people and treat them in the same respectful way you want to be treated. These are definitely scary times," she added.

The OMR video was shared to X by Pop Crave, prompting people to flood the comment section with criticisms directed at Kardashian for her "free everybody" comment.

"LOL this is such a Kardashian response," a user said in a comment. A second user said, "She to scared to pick a side". "The difference between Palestinians and everybody is that everybody is not being brutally slaughtered every day. That's the reality for Palestine," one user pointed out.

"No Kim it's Free Palestine...you are free, no one is dropping bombs on your city and killing babies in your city because they will grow up and resist an occupying apartheid state. So it is Free Palestine," a netizen said. Another wrote, "Aren't a lot of us free already?" "Like what does that even mean?" a person questioned.