Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 honour web entertainment

Distinguished personalities from the world of entertainment graced the esteemed Filmfare OTT Awards 2023, a night dedicated to honouring exceptional performances, visionary directors, and skilled technicians in the realm of online streaming series and original web films. The glamorous ceremony, attended by luminaries including Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor amongst others, took place this Sunday, where the finest talents were lauded for their contributions.

Alia Bhatt secured the coveted Best Actor award in the female category for her remarkable portrayal in the web original film "Darlings". Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao clinched the title of Best Actor in the male category (critics) for his compelling performance in the Netflix film "Monica O My Darling".

The Critics' Choice for Best Actor in the series (female) category saw Karishma Tanna's exceptional act in "Scoop" and Sonakshi Sinha's gripping performance in "Dahaad" recognised with well-deserved accolades. On the male front, Vijay Varma's powerful portrayal in "Dahaad" earned him the Critics' Choice Best Actor Award.

The awards for Best Series and Best Series in the Critics' Choice category went to "Scoop" and "Trial by Fire", respectively, acknowledging their storytelling brilliance and captivating narratives.

The Critics' Choice for Best Actor (female) was a shared honour between the brilliant Sharmila Tagore for her impactful role in "Gulmohar" and the talented Sanya Malhotra for her mesmerising performance in "Kathal".

The Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 not only celebrated individual brilliance but also recognised the outstanding craftsmanship and storytelling prowess that continue to redefine the landscape of digital entertainment.

Here are all the winners of Filmfare OTT Awards 2023.

Best Series

Scoop

Best Series, Critics'

Trial By Fire

Best Director Series

Vikramaditya Motwane (Jubilee)

Best Director, Critics'

Randeep Jha (Kohrra)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama

Suvinder Vicky (Kohrra)

Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics': Drama

Vijay Varma (Dahaad)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama

Rajshri Deshpande (Trial By Fire)

Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics': Drama

Karishma Tanna (Scoop)

Sonakshi Sinha (Dahaad)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama

Barun Sobti (Kohrra)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama

Tillotama Shome (Delhi Crime Season 2)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy

Abhishek Banerjee (The Great Weddings Of Munnes)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy

Maanvi Gagroo (Tvf Tripling)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy

Arunabh Kumar (Tvf Pitchers S2)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy

Shernaz Patel (Tvf Tripling S3)

Best Comedy (Series/Specials)

Tvf Pitchers S2

Best Non-Fiction Original, Series/Special

Cinema Marte Dum Tak

Best Film, Web Original

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Best Director, Web Original Film

Apoorv Singh Karki (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male)

Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Actor, Critics' (Male): Film

Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female)

Alia Bhatt (Darlings)

Best Actor, Critics' (Female): Film

Sharmila Tagore (Gulmohar)

Sanya Malhotra (Kathal)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male)

Suraj Sharma (Gulmohar)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female)

Amruta Subhash (Lust Stories 2)

Shefali Shah (Darlings)

Technical Awards

Best Original Story, Series

Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia (Kohrra)

Best Original Screenplay, Series

Gunjit Chopra, Sudip Sharma, And Diggi Sisodia (Kohrra)

Best Original Dialogue, Series

Karan Vyas (Scoop)

Best Adapted Screenplay, Series

Mrunmayee Lagoo, Mirat Trivedi And Anu Singh Choudhary (Scoop)

Best Cinematographer, Series

Pratik Shah (Jubilee)

Best Production Design, Series

Aparna Sud, Mukund Gupta (Jubilee)

Best Editing, Series

Aarti Bajaj (Jubilee)

Best Costume Design, Series

Shruti Kapoor (Jubilee)

Best Background Music, Series

Alokananda Dasgupta (Jubilee)

Best Original Soundtrack, Series

Composer - Amit Trivedi Lyricist - Kausar Munir (Jubilee)

Best VFX, Series

Arpan Gaglani (philmCGI) (Jubilee)

Best Sound Design (Series)

Kunal Sharma And Dhruv Parekh (Jubilee)

Best Story (Web Original Film)

Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Original Screenplay (Web Original Film)

Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh (Darlings)

Rahul V Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee (Gulmohar)

Best Dialogue (Web Original Film)

Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Cinematographer (Web Original Film)

Swapnil Sonawane (Monica, O My Darling)

Best Production Design (Web Original Film)

Meenal Agarwal (Qala)

Best Editing (Web Original Film)

Nitin Baid (Darlings)

Best Background Music (Web Original Film)

Achint Thakkar (Monica, O My Darling)

Best Sound Design (Web Original Film)

Anirban Sengupta (Darlings)

Short Films

Best Short Film (Fiction)

Jahaan

Best Director, Short Film

Sakshi Gurnani (Gray)

Best Actor Short Film (Male)

Manav Kaul (Phir Kabhi)

Best Actor Short Film (Female)

Mrunal Thakur (Jahaan)

Popular Choice Award For Best Short Film

Soul-Kadhi