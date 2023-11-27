Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 honour web entertainment
Distinguished personalities from the world of entertainment graced the esteemed Filmfare OTT Awards 2023, a night dedicated to honouring exceptional performances, visionary directors, and skilled technicians in the realm of online streaming series and original web films. The glamorous ceremony, attended by luminaries including Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor amongst others, took place this Sunday, where the finest talents were lauded for their contributions.
Alia Bhatt secured the coveted Best Actor award in the female category for her remarkable portrayal in the web original film "Darlings". Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao clinched the title of Best Actor in the male category (critics) for his compelling performance in the Netflix film "Monica O My Darling".
The Critics' Choice for Best Actor in the series (female) category saw Karishma Tanna's exceptional act in "Scoop" and Sonakshi Sinha's gripping performance in "Dahaad" recognised with well-deserved accolades. On the male front, Vijay Varma's powerful portrayal in "Dahaad" earned him the Critics' Choice Best Actor Award.
The awards for Best Series and Best Series in the Critics' Choice category went to "Scoop" and "Trial by Fire", respectively, acknowledging their storytelling brilliance and captivating narratives.
The Critics' Choice for Best Actor (female) was a shared honour between the brilliant Sharmila Tagore for her impactful role in "Gulmohar" and the talented Sanya Malhotra for her mesmerising performance in "Kathal".
The Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 not only celebrated individual brilliance but also recognised the outstanding craftsmanship and storytelling prowess that continue to redefine the landscape of digital entertainment.
Here are all the winners of Filmfare OTT Awards 2023.
Best Series
Scoop
Best Series, Critics'
Trial By Fire
Best Director Series
Vikramaditya Motwane (Jubilee)
Best Director, Critics'
Randeep Jha (Kohrra)
Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama
Suvinder Vicky (Kohrra)
Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics': Drama
Vijay Varma (Dahaad)
Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama
Rajshri Deshpande (Trial By Fire)
Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics': Drama
Karishma Tanna (Scoop)
Sonakshi Sinha (Dahaad)
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama
Barun Sobti (Kohrra)
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama
Tillotama Shome (Delhi Crime Season 2)
Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy
Abhishek Banerjee (The Great Weddings Of Munnes)
Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy
Maanvi Gagroo (Tvf Tripling)
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy
Arunabh Kumar (Tvf Pitchers S2)
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy
Shernaz Patel (Tvf Tripling S3)
Best Comedy (Series/Specials)
Tvf Pitchers S2
Best Non-Fiction Original, Series/Special
Cinema Marte Dum Tak
Best Film, Web Original
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Best Director, Web Original Film
Apoorv Singh Karki (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male)
Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
Best Actor, Critics' (Male): Film
Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling)
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female)
Alia Bhatt (Darlings)
Best Actor, Critics' (Female): Film
Sharmila Tagore (Gulmohar)
Sanya Malhotra (Kathal)
Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male)
Suraj Sharma (Gulmohar)
Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female)
Amruta Subhash (Lust Stories 2)
Shefali Shah (Darlings)
Technical Awards
Best Original Story, Series
Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia (Kohrra)
Best Original Screenplay, Series
Gunjit Chopra, Sudip Sharma, And Diggi Sisodia (Kohrra)
Best Original Dialogue, Series
Karan Vyas (Scoop)
Best Adapted Screenplay, Series
Mrunmayee Lagoo, Mirat Trivedi And Anu Singh Choudhary (Scoop)
Best Cinematographer, Series
Pratik Shah (Jubilee)
Best Production Design, Series
Aparna Sud, Mukund Gupta (Jubilee)
Best Editing, Series
Aarti Bajaj (Jubilee)
Best Costume Design, Series
Shruti Kapoor (Jubilee)
Best Background Music, Series
Alokananda Dasgupta (Jubilee)
Best Original Soundtrack, Series
Composer - Amit Trivedi Lyricist - Kausar Munir (Jubilee)
Best VFX, Series
Arpan Gaglani (philmCGI) (Jubilee)
Best Sound Design (Series)
Kunal Sharma And Dhruv Parekh (Jubilee)
Best Story (Web Original Film)
Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
Best Original Screenplay (Web Original Film)
Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh (Darlings)
Rahul V Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee (Gulmohar)
Best Dialogue (Web Original Film)
Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
Best Cinematographer (Web Original Film)
Swapnil Sonawane (Monica, O My Darling)
Best Production Design (Web Original Film)
Meenal Agarwal (Qala)
Best Editing (Web Original Film)
Nitin Baid (Darlings)
Best Background Music (Web Original Film)
Achint Thakkar (Monica, O My Darling)
Best Sound Design (Web Original Film)
Anirban Sengupta (Darlings)
Short Films
Best Short Film (Fiction)
Jahaan
Best Director, Short Film
Sakshi Gurnani (Gray)
Best Actor Short Film (Male)
Manav Kaul (Phir Kabhi)
Best Actor Short Film (Female)
Mrunal Thakur (Jahaan)
Popular Choice Award For Best Short Film
Soul-Kadhi
