‘Khowab’: Bangladeshi Jamdani weaving tale invited to Short Shorts Film Festival in Japan

As the title of the short film suggests, the tale of "Khowab" revolves around Jamdani weaving and a weaver. The film unfolds the story of Kanchan, a taant weaver from a village called Kanchan Nagar, who aspires to preserve his family's traditional handloom despite facing economic hardships.

The leadman of the tale struggles to uphold his dream amidst severe poverty and the harsh realities of life. Based on this narrative, the Bangladeshi short film "Khowab: Castle in the Air" has been invited to the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2024 in Japan.

The 25-minute film is set to premiere on June 13 at the festival.

"Khowab: Castle in the Air" will be showcased in the Live Action Competition category. Over 200 films from various countries will be screened at this competition, which will run from June 4 to June 17 in Tokyo, Japan.

Directed by Hemanta Sadeeq, under the banner of Dream Shadow, the film is based on the story by Liza Asma Akhter while the screenplay is penned by Shawon Koiri. Lead actress Liza Asma Akhter, who is also the producer of the film, and director Hemanta Sadeeq have been invited to the festival.

The story revolves around the struggle to preserve traditional weaving amidst the era of digital transformation, where power looms are replacing handlooms. These handlooms hold sentimental value for the weavers, as they carry the memories of their ancestors. Kanchan, the protagonist, refuses to sell his family's handloom despite financial struggles, inspired by a dream to weave a special saree for his wife. This dream sustains him through his hardships.

Ultimately, Kanchan refuses to sell his family's traditional handloom. Actors Ashish Khandkar and Liza portray the roles of the weaver couple in the film.

Expressing her excitement, Liza Asma Akhter, stated, "This is truly a great achievement and honour for us. 'Khowab' will be showcased at this prestigious festival. I hope it leaves a lasting impression on the audience. Previously, two films produced by Dream Shadow, 'Salte' and 'Life', were also screened at this festival, featuring screenplay by Shawon Koiri and direction by Hemanta Sadeeq."