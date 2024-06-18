Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana pair up for Meghna Gulzar's next film

Following the success of her biopic "Sam Bahadur," acclaimed director Meghna Gulzar is set to helm a film based on another harrowing real-life event. According to reports by prominent Indian news portals, Gulzar's next project will delve into the 2019 Hyderabad rape and murder case and will feature Kareena Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles.

The film draws inspiration from the tragic incident in November 2019, when four men were accused of raping and murdering a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Shamshabad, near Hyderabad. These men were apprehended and subsequently killed by the Hyderabad police while being taken to reconstruct the crime scene. In 2022, the Supreme Court ruled that the encounter was staged.

A source close to the project shared, "Meghna has meticulously researched the subject over the past few years, amassing substantial source material for her screenplay. She was deeply moved by the events and their aftermath. Kareena and Ayushmann connected with the emotional weight of the story and are eager to collaborate on this significant project."

The source further mentioned, "Meghna aims to begin filming by the end of 2024, with a planned release in 2025." The report indicated that both actors have tentatively agreed to participate, with final agreements expected within a week. This hard-hitting drama will mark the first collaboration between Ayushmann and Kareena, and also their first time working with Meghna.

Gulzar is renowned for her adept storytelling of real-life incidents. Her last four films have all been based on true events. "Talvar" (2015), featuring Irrfan Khan, tackled the 2008 Noida double murder case, adapted from Avirook Sen's book "Aarushi." In 2018, her blockbuster spy thriller "Raazi," starring Alia Bhatt, was adapted from Harinder Singh Sikka's biography "Calling Sehmat." Her 2020 film "Chhapaak," with Deepika Padukone, portrayed the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Most recently, "Sam Bahadur," released last year, starred Vicky Kaushal as the former Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in an upcoming action comedy with Sara Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor's next projects include "Singham Again" and "Buckingham Murders."