Mon Nov 27, 2023 06:43 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 06:51 PM

‘Kantara 2’ teaser accumulates massive attention

Mon Nov 27, 2023 06:43 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 06:51 PM
Photos: Collected

The much-anticipated sneak peek of "Kantara 2," the prequel to India's highest-grossing Kannada film, "Kantara", has generated a storm with its initial release. Hombale Films, the production company, unveiled the first glimpse of the movie today through their YouTube channel. The teaser, spanning 1 minute and 23 seconds, prominently features the film's lead actor and producer, Rishab Shetty. Within a short span after its premiere, the teaser has already crossed a staggering one million views.

Prior to the release, Rishab Shetty, the film's producer and lead actor, mentioned, that "'Kantara 2' is actually the prequel to what the audience witnessed in the first part. The prequel will reveal the actual storyline." The teaser itself hinted at this continuation of the intriguing narrative.

"Kantara 2" is based on the historical events from 301-400 AD in Karnataka, a subject derived from local folklore. While "Kantara" was made on a budget of 160 million rupees, "Kantara 2" has been allocated a colossal budget of Rs 1.25 billion, marking an increase of 681% from its predecessor.

Parambrata Chatterjee to tie the knot today

The movie is set to release in 2024 in Kannada along with Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

 

